Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
smithmountainlake.com
Florida mother shot, killed while out buying food for young daughters, family says
ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) -- On Tuesday, Kevin Moore gripped his wedding ring. Just six months ago, he tied the knot with the love of his life. Now, he has to say goodbye. “She was everything to us. Everything to me,” Moore said. Moore’s wife and the mother of...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Out-N-About: Your Guide to This Weekend’s Events
Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend with all these great local events. Where: Downtown Leesburg, 510 W Main St. When: Friday 5:30 to 8 p.m. Details: Join in on the fun with a Mardi Gras Pub Crawl. It all begins at 5:30. Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza. Where: Renningers Mount Dora...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February
The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
Fun Free Activities for Adults and Seniors in Lake County, Florida
My Facebook and social media searches have pointed me toward today's article. I saw a post from someone trying to come up with ideas for things for her mother to do so she won't be so lonely. It turns out, Lake County, Florida has plenty of activities for adults and seniors! The Lake County Library System has a full schedule with plenty of free activities for people of all ages. Let's take a look at some of the possibilities!
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after, police said, both were stabbed repeatedly by their father's girlfriend in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to the arrest affidavit. The kids' mother told FOX 35 that her 10-year-old daughter was stabbed twice in the neck and that...
leesburg-news.com
Tavares woman found living in squalor with malnourished Husky
A Tavares woman was charged with child neglect and animal cruelty after being discovered living in a cockroach- and maggot-infested home with animal feces and urine all over the place. A Tavares police officer responded Saturday to a home on Hunterwood Lane and met with a state Division of Children...
‘A community of resilience’: Suspect sought after windows shattered at downtown LGBTQ bars
ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators with the Orlando Police Department are asking for help identifying a man seen on video vandalizing businesses with strong ties to the local LGBTQ community. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The “District Dive” and “Southern Craft” in the Milk District remain open...
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
WESH
Police searching for suspect who opened fire near busy Orlando intersection
Orlando police are searching for someone they say opened fire near a busy Orlando intersection last night. The shooting happened on Lake Margaret Drive, between the Walmart and the Lowes on 436. Police say there was a report that the person who was shot was inside a car. That person...
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
click orlando
Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is giving 10 lucky Insiders a $25 gift card to Jollibee. The restaurant opened its newest location in Orlando on Jan. 18, located at 11891 East Colonial Drive. Jollibee is known for its Chickenjoy signature fried chicken and Jolly Spaghetti (Yes, it sells spaghetti)....
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL
While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets
Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Animal Shelter, 12280 County Rd 448 in Tavares. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter or call (352) 343-9688. Tilda. 5 year old brown brindle and white American Staff Boxer mix. Tilda is estimated to...
Tonight: Volusia County school fair helps inform families and students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County families who live on the east side can receive more information about the education options available for their children. A school choice fair will be held at the Lemerand Student Center at Daytona State College. Families who attend the fair will receive priority...
leesburg-news.com
Parents called to pick up children after consuming THC gummies at Carver Middle School
Parents of several students were called to pick up their children after they consumed THC gummies at Carver Middle School in Leesburg. A 13-year-old student was detained by the school resource deputy on Friday after the student was found with THC gummies in his possession. An assistant principal had spoken...
2 Osceola County schools exceeding standards for maximum classroom sizes
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — This year, two schools in Osceola County are not in compliance with state standards that set maximum class sizes. In 2002, voters approved the class size amendment, and it went into effect in 2010. It limits how many students can be in core classes like math, English, and science.
WESH
1 hospitalized after chemical spill at Orange County business
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a hazmat incident in Orange County. Orange County fire officials say it happened at 1265 La Quinta Drive in Orlando. One person was hospitalized after a spill of two gallons of a dry chemical. The individual was taken to...
mynews13.com
Apopka seeks to build all-inclusive playground at the Northwest Recreation Complex
APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka is working to build an all-inclusive playground. City leaders are asking for public input amid the grant application process. Residents can reach out the Parks and Recreation Department. Stephen Hibbard, whose 11-year-old daughter Addison was born with a rare neurological disorder, said...
Comments / 0