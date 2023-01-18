Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 9 things happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some things are coming to an end while plenty more is just beginning in Central Florida. Here are the top nine events happening in Central Florida this weekend. The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring its greatest hits show to the Dr. Phillips...
theapopkavoice.com
In a dramatic 3-2 vote, the City Council moves Apopka into a new era of economic development
It took over six years, four election cycles, a couple of presentations, and a late-night City Council meeting, but Apopka finally took the first step in creating an economic development department. But even as the votes were counted, the result was held in limbo for what seemed like an eternity.
2 Osceola County schools exceeding standards for maximum classroom sizes
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — This year, two schools in Osceola County are not in compliance with state standards that set maximum class sizes. In 2002, voters approved the class size amendment, and it went into effect in 2010. It limits how many students can be in core classes like math, English, and science.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Library System celebrates 100 years of community service
On November 8, 1923, the Albertson Public Library opened its doors for the first time on the corner of Rosalind and Central (where the Orlando Public Library is now), and over the years, that single library building evolved to become the library system in operation today. “A lot has changed...
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets
Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Tonight: Volusia County school fair helps inform families and students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County families who live on the east side can receive more information about the education options available for their children. A school choice fair will be held at the Lemerand Student Center at Daytona State College. Families who attend the fair will receive priority...
Bay News 9
Orlando proposes changes for nightclubs, alcohol sales
ORLANDO, Fla — On the heels of violence over the last two years, a new proposal by the Orlando City Council hopes to boost safety in downtown Orlando. But it would require bars to make significant investments, which many worry are untenable. What You Need To Know. The city...
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
travelawaits.com
6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida
Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
WESH
City officials considering changes to rules for downtown Orlando nightclubs, businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is proposing big changes for nightlife downtown, including no new nightclubs for six months and permits with lots of security requirements for bars after midnight. The city told us all of the police officers that now fill downtown at night have reduced...
wmfe.org
As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply
About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
WESH
1 hospitalized after chemical spill at Orange County business
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a hazmat incident in Orange County. Orange County fire officials say it happened at 1265 La Quinta Drive in Orlando. One person was hospitalized after a spill of two gallons of a dry chemical. The individual was taken to...
WESH
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices
On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL
While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
wmfe.org
What to expect from the Central Florida housing market in 2023
Even as the cost of living remains high in Florida, the state continues to see an influx of new residents looking to buy a home. WMFE's Talia Blake talked with Sean Snaith, Director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida, about what those new residents and local buyers can expect from the housing market this year.
theapopkavoice.com
Becker's presentation for an Economic Development Department highlights today's City Council meeting
Commissioner Kyle Becker will highlight the agenda at tonight's Apopka City Council meeting, and he means business. Becker will present his plan for an economic development department and why it would be beneficial for Apopka. Becker took the first step to get this presentation on the agenda at the December...
Comments / 0