Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
With last week’s Chelsea veruss Arsenal match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the title challenge remains as you were. This means that any slip against other opposition is what the other will be waiting for. Arsenal, then, will be paying close attention to Chelsea’s second meeting with Liverpool, since the first was a shock season-opening win by the Reds.
Paul Ince Slams Players For ‘Not Competing’ In Stoke Hammering
The Royals had one of their heaviest defeats of the season after a 4-0 defeat against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. It is safe to say that Paul Ince was not a happy man after the defeat. Here is what he had to say - he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.
Klopp Talk: We Will Have to Invest As Well
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on investment ahead of Saturday’s game with Chelsea, a match which sees the Reds face another underperforming team — but one which has, per reports, spent a staggering £400 million (approximately) since the end of last season, with £125 million just this month.
Reds Hell Bent on Reminding Everyone How Good They Can Be, Says Jordan Henderson
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea, Liverpool are looking to build on their FA Cup win against Wolves and extract themselves from a rut of poor form for most of this season so far. And captain Jordan Henderson acknowledged the weight of the current situation at a club...
Deloitte: Tottenham Women had sixth highest 2021-22 revenue in Europe
Every year, Deloitte releases a report ranking European football teams by the amount of revenue they bring in based on their publicly released financial statements. They call it the “Money League.” This year, for the first time, Deloitte has also released a Money League report for European women’s football teams, using the same criteria. And while the numbers are minuscule compared to what’s made by men’s football clubs, it still represents what is hoped will be the start of continued growth in the women’s game over the coming years.
Zinchenko prods Arsenal to all three points
The final minute of the 90 showed the two options from the summer. On one side, Lisandro Martinez, under pressure after a heavy pass from Marcus Rashford, gives a hard pass to Fred, who knocks the ball out of touch. 30 seconds later, Oleksandr Zinchenko plays the ball across the Manchester United penalty box, and Eddie Nketiah’s improvised volley won Arsenal their 50th point of the season.
Reading 0-1 Manchester United: Williams rescues win at the end of frustrating match
Manchester United picked up a huge 1-0 win over a resolute Reading side, as they went to the top of the table once again in the Women’s Super League. Coming into the game at the back of their dominating 6-0 win over Liverpool, United knew that a win would take them to the pinnacle because of Chelsea’s suspended tie against Liverpool themselves.
Chelsea ‘preparing new raid’ for Benfica’s Enzo Fernández — report
Chelsea’s previous attempt at hitting an Enzo Fernández-shaped home run ended with a giant swing and a miss, and with Benfica subsequently claiming the (moral) high ground even. Now, everyone knows that you shouldn’t attack when your opponent has the high ground — right, Anakin? — but The ToddFather cares not about such things and we’re thus “preparing” a new raid, according to the latest reports out of Portugal (via Sport Witness).
How would Danjuma fit in at Everton?
With a number of reliable media sources now reporting that Dutch international forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld could be close to making a transfer to Everton, we take a look at how the soon-to-be 26 year-old would fit into Frank Lampard’s embattled side. After a deceptively decent start to the...
Thiago: Recent Form is “Something Psychological”
Getting a single point at Anfield against a mid-table team (never mind the fact that we’re currently a mid-table team) isn’t what we thought we’d be celebrating last season, but here we are. For Thiago Alcantara, part of what’s affecting Liverpool this season is something of a hangover from last season.
Five Things From An Unprofessional Showing At Stoke City
For all the well documented limitations of this squad, we have tolerated much as fans. We have had to come through the dark, poisonous days under Veljko Paunovic, we have had to tolerate a transfer embargo, we have tolerated an injury-ravaged squad that, at times, has punched above its weight. But this one result seemed to push their luck a bit too far with many.
Player Ratings: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United
David De Gea - 4 Put in a nervy display. Made one excellent save and showed some improvements to his game this season but he needs to be replaced next season. Games like this are defined by fine margins. Wasn’t in a familiar position for Arsenal’s goal, but the back-post has been a long-term issue. Put in some excellent 1v1 tackles but they can’t make up for the deficiencies in his game.
Matchday Musings: Sunderland claim derby spoils with a dominant victory over Boro
It was billed as the derby which isn’t a derby, but the truth is, the atmosphere around the ground pre-match told a different story. It’s just not Newcastle, but then again nothing is. What happened on the pitch over the course of the 90 minutes was anything but...
Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Gunners beat Reds late in North London
Manchester United fell 3-2 to top of the table Arsenal at The Emirates after the Eddie Nketiah’s 90th minute go-ahead goal nabbed all three points for the hosts. Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez were the two goal scorers for United. Tied 2-2 in the waning minutes of the game,...
Brighton vs Arsenal Women: What to watch for, how to watch
Arsenal Women travel to the People’s Pension Stadium to face Brighton on Sunday. Arsenal need to win to keep pace at the top of the WSL. Brighton have recently appointed Jens Scheuer, a former manager of Bayern Munich, after Hope Powell was sacked earlier in the year. Brighton are undergoing a big change, with Scheuer trying to bring in a new playing style, which is perhaps an admission from Brighton that they need to adapt and evolve to remain relevant in the WSL. The first step, though, is bringing back some of the Powell era stability; Brighton have conceded the most goals in the league, and having lost to Leicester last weekend, they now find themselves in a potential relegation battle.
Manchester City Takes First in Deloitte Football Money League
Manchester City have for the first time in these rankings topped the money league. Deloitte, an accounting firm claims the revenue and other factors has handed City the forst spot. Manchester City has with an overall revenue of €731m the number one spot. Next comes Real Madrid, the current holders...
Stoke City 4-0 Reading: Down Without A Fight
Even though it might not have looked like it at the first sight, today’s trip to Stoke City was a tricky one for the Royals. First, because there is this famous cup tie against Manchester United next week. Although Paul Ince has banned his players from talking about it and admitted that he would rather claim three points against the Potters than avoiding defeat at Old Trafford, everyone knows how easily your focus can be distracted.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 23
No, it isn’t a lovely day for a boat race, actually. I once said those words sometime in 2017, when I happened to stumble upon the classic Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race. My friend and I were having lunch in Wimbledon Village (oddly I went to Wimbledon almost every week though I lived in northwest London). And on our way back we saw this great commotion near Putney Bridge. And so we got off around Fulham (I forget the name of the stop).
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard latest, Danjuma imminent, Ziyech linked
Everton fall to West Ham 2-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Hear from the manager below. Transfer rumours regarding Anthony Gordon leaving continue to swirl. [90 Min]. Hopefully we hear more about Lampard’s future with the club soon enough. “It’s still uncertain whether we...
