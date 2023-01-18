ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Traveller gets ‘private jet experience’ as only passenger on ghost flight

A solo traveller has reflected on getting the “private jet experience” a year ago, after arriving to find he was the only passenger on a commercial flight.Robbie Allen enjoyed over four hours of space, a choice of seats and full cabin crew attention on the flight, which took place in January 2022.He was flying to Nadi, Fiji from his home in Sydney for a birthday holiday when he found himself at an eerily quiet airport gate.“Originally I was going with a few friends but they had to cancel for various reasons,” he told NZ Herald. However, he thought he’d at...
BoardingArea

Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane

Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
The Independent

Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash

A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
msn.com

The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)

Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
The Independent

Irate woman tells fellow passengers she hopes they ‘crash and die’ as she’s removed from Spirit flight

A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight, who was escorted out of the aircraft, faced backlash on social media after a viral TikTok video showed her wishing death on the passengers on the plane.A video of the incident was shared on the video-sharing platform by a user who goes by the handle @yutaka021, who was a passenger on the flight.The video has, so far, received over three million views.In the video, the woman can be seen being escorted out of the plane by the airline crew.As she walks out, a fellow passenger can be heard saying, “Booo!”The woman being...
traveltomorrow.com

Airlines resurrect ancient jumbo jets to meet business class demand

With air travel coming gradually back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are racing to provide enough seats in the sky, especially for premium tickets on international flights enjoying a stronger-than-expected rebound. 1. Business class demand. German Lufthansa is now bringing back ten of its Airbus A340 jets to fulfill the demand...
Interesting Engineering

Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World

In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
People

Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica

"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...

