3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Tesla To Rally Around 138%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday
JP Morgan cut the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $190 to $180. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $133.70 in pre-market trading. Barclays raised the price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $190 to $200. Barclays analyst...
Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.”
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Albertsons Companies Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Palantir And Dogecoin's Co-Founder Slams This Bankrupt Crypto Lender
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The market ended a volatile holiday-shortened trading week on a high note, as all three major indexes moved higher on Friday. The S&P 500 still ended the week lower by 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite squeaked out a gain of 0.55%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.70% for the week.
This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon
Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years. Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
Planet Fitness 'An Illegal Billing Operation With Gyms On The Side': Short Seller
A leading gym operator in the United States is the target of a new short report. The Thursday report from Bear Cave lays out a case that Planet Fitness has issues with overbilling, uncancellable memberships and is lying about the locations of its gyms. What Happened: With over 2,000 locations...
Cognex, Altria Group, Kinder Morgan And This Energy Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.
Why Truist Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Truist Financial TFC shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results. On Thursday, Truist announced its earnings results for both the full year 2022 and the fourth-quarter 2022. The company achieved $1.30 adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.28.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
After Bumper Profit Of $3.4B In 2022, SLB Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 43%
Oilfield services giant SLB SLB, formerly Schlumberger, has reported a whopping 83% leap in its net income during its 2022 results, to $3.4 billion. For Q4 FY22, the company reported revenue of $7.9 billion, which increased by 5% sequentially and 27% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $7.81 billion. Adjusted EPS...
MediaSoft's Dental Content Marketing Services to Grow & Promote Clinics Released
With 2023 set to break new content marketing records across industries, MediaSoft introduces a revamped multi-channel marketing solution for dental practices in the US and beyond. Wan Chai, Hong Kong - January 19, 2023 — Now including custom ultra-specific branded content across six media types, MediaSoft's dental marketing solutions bring...
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
Scorpio Tankers - Riding the Product Market Wave: Positive Sector Fundamentals to Drive the Market
Senior management of Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG gave a slide presentation and responded to a series of questions regarding the company’s strategies for debt reduction, the outlook for the market, and the impacts of Russian sanctions and China’s reopening as part of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series.
Analyst Says Bitcoin Surge Has Just Begun, Anticipates This Price Target By February
Bitcoin BTC/USD is soaring on Saturday, surpassing $23,000 for the first time since mid-August 2022. In November 2021, the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $68,789.63. One crypto analyst is upbeat about the movement. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo explained that Bitcoin is setting the stage for a significant move to...
