Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
New monument honoring MLK elicits crude criticism. Hear artist's response
Hank Willis Thomas, the conceptual artist behind "The Embrace," a monument commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's relationship, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the criticism the statue has received.
13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy
The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
Opinion: 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had a Dream. Have Racist Politicians Killed it?
King’s dream was one of equality, freedom and justice, but even 60 years later America still seems far from those ideals. America needs his words and dreams more than ever before. Too many of us are divided by color and especially in the last few years have we seen some politicians exploit these shallow differences for their own power and profit.
During sermon at Ebenezer, Biden says Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King's birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”. As the...
Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change
Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
How the distortion of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s words enables more, not less, racial division within American society
Hajar Yazdiha, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas is just the latest conservative lawmaker to misuse the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to judge a person on character and not race. In the protracted battle to elect Rep. Kevin...
NAACP president: Racial wealth gap ‘single greatest barrier to realizing Dr. King’s dream’
NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson said the racial wealth gap is the “single greatest barrier” to realizing the civil rights dream of the late Martin Luther King Jr. “From voting rights and police reform to the ongoing fight for economic justice, there is much work left to be done to fully realize Dr. King’s dream. Today, the racial wealth gap in America continues to be the single greatest barrier to realizing Dr. King’s dream,” Johnson said in a statement on Sunday ahead of the federal holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
Alveda King reminds Americans of uncle MLK Jr.'s famous message: 'There's only one human race'
Fox Nation host Alveda King reflected on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day honoring her family, and remembering his fight for racial justice
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: the very best of America
Were Martin Luther King alive in 2023 to celebrate his 94th birthday, what would he have to say about his nation’s contentious racial landscape? America is a far different place from the nation that saw King felled by an assassin’s bullet in 1968 at the young age of 39. The United States has seen an African-American serve two terms as president — something King likely thought even his children would never see. Blacks routinely serve at the top levels of the Cabinet, on the Supreme Court, in the Senate as well as the House, as state governors. Indeed, race is no longer any...
National Museum of African American History and Culture marked 160th anniversary of Emancipation Proclamation
As Americans honored the life of slain Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King this weekend, the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) marked the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. In honor of this important moment, the museum encouraged visitors to reflect on the words featured...
MLK's son discusses controversial new monument honoring his mother and father
Martin Luther King III joins CNN's Don Lemon to discuss "The Embrace," a new monument honoring his father and mother, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.
Biden Touts Federal Cannabis Pardons At Martin Luther King Jr. Festivities, Promises More Of The Same
As part of Martin Luther King Jr. festivities on Monday, President Joe Biden delivered a keynote speech at the National Action Network’s annual MLK breakfast. Introduced by Reverand Al Sharpton, Biden talked about his administration’s work on civil rights and its ability to improve the lives of Black Americans and others while being fiscally responsible.
Biden preaches message of redeeming America’s soul during visit to Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown church
This story was updated 1:45 p.m. Jan. 15, with details about President Joe Biden’s visit to Atlanta. Democratic President Joe Biden took to the pulpit Sunday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. once delivered many powerful and eloquent sermons in the final years of his life. With an invitation from […] The post Biden preaches message of redeeming America’s soul during visit to Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown church appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
King had a much more radical message than of racial brotherhood
King had a much more radical message than of racial brotherhood. Martin Luther King Jr. has come to be revered as a hero who led a nonviolent struggle to reform and redeem the United States. His birthday is celebrated as a national holiday. Tributes are paid to him on his death anniversary each April, and his legacy is honored in multiple ways.
