If there’s one takeaway from the crypto market in the past few years, it’s that play-to-earn is a phenomenon that is here to stay. This new earning model took the crypto market by storm and has even raised headlines in mainstream media. Both those in the video games industries and outside are keeping an eye on this trend, hoping to incorporate it effectively. Of course, that will depend on the refinement of the idea, which will take time as it is still very new.

2 DAYS AGO