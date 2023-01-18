ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Cardano (ADA) Had the Second Largest Drawdown Last Year and 200 Million Ripple (XRP) Tokens Traded by Whales, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Looks to Gain 1000X

The crypto market is ever-exciting with constantly changing prices. The bearish and bullish trends aren’t as straightforward as they seem, and can be due to artificial inflations. Let’s understand how Cardano (ADA) price crash from last year is a determining factor and what the whale activity for Ripple (XRP) means. We’ll also compare how Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) steady progress is an opportunity for investors.
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Flock To Snowfall Protocol

Many investors suffered from the unprecedented market fall last year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors were among the worst losers as both coins lost billions of dollars in valuation to the bearish market condition. Crypto enthusiasts have turned to Snowfall Protocol as a viable option for short and long-term profitability.
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet

Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
bitcoinist.com

CoinDesk Might Have Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson As Potential Buyer

Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the blockchain network Cardano, is interested in purchasing CoinDesk, DCG’s media arm, despite the company’s current difficulties. According to Yahoo! Finance, Hoskinson’s reasoning as to why he has shown strong interest in buying up DCG’s media unit is that he believes journalism integrity should be restored. The Cardano co-founder’s interest was made known after CoinDesk announced its exploration of a possible sale.
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Is The Most Loved Crypto In This Part Of The World, Study Reveals

The Cardano blockchain and its community have been building a close relationship with Africa, and the results are paying off. According to a report from Coin Kick-off, this cryptocurrency is the most loved in the region. The report used data from social media platforms and analyzed it with Artificial Intelligence...
bitcoinist.com

Aptos price spike raises suspicions of price manipulation, Cardano price jumps up, and Snowfall Protocol close to selling out phase 3 early

Cryptocurrency prices are pumping hard, and everyone is rushing to FOMO their favorite coins. Cardano is recovering from its 52-week low, and Aptos’s sudden price surge sparks rumors of price manipulations. The year’s highlight is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) taking over the headline with its disruptive features aimed at improving communication between more than 200 blockchain networks.
APTOS, CA
bitcoinist.com

Solana (SOL) blockchain activity remains high despite FTX Chapter 11 proceedings, Avalanche (AVAX) Slips 2% As Grayscale Dumps it From Large Cap Fund, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) price increases dramatically in 2023

With the constant fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market, investors need to make smarter decisions for future-proofing their investments. Choosing the most suitable token to add to one’s portfolio can be difficult, especially when investors have to choose from popular tokens like Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While still new in the market, Snowfall Protocol has gained massive traction, causing crypto enthusiasts to shift from Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) to SNW. So, which token should investors go for? Read ahead to find out as we discuss their latest developments and price movements.
bitcoinist.com

Polygon (MATIC) tests zero-knowledge rollups, Polkadot’s (DOT) Astar Network Introduces XVM Functionality, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) grows over 400% in less than 3 months

The cryptocurrency market seems to be slowly recovering from a bearish year. Tokens such as Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) have shown dramatic shifts in their prices, following some development activities. However, one cryptocurrency that is shooting ahead of these tokens is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Though it is a new cryptocurrency, it has already given major benefits to holders. In this article, we’re going to discuss the current status of Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfall Protocol, and why SNW is performing better.
bitcoinist.com

StorX Network (SRX) is Now Listed on Coinstore.com.

StorX Network ($SRX) is listed on Coinstore.com – a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2,300,000 users allowing individuals and institutions to buy, sell, and trade over 1,000 cryptocurrencies. Coinstore.com will offer the SRX community a simple buy/sell crypto feature for beginners, advanced cryptocurrency spots, and futures trading dashboards. The...
bitcoinist.com

Breaking: New FTX CEO John Ray Says Exchange Could Be Relaunched

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the new CEO and chief of the bankruptcy proceedings for FTX, John Ray, is thinking about relaunching the platform. The executive is exploring options to re-launch the trading venue and raise money to repay its customers. Ray appointed a task force...
bitcoinist.com

Indian IT Minister Refutes Central Bank’s Stance On Crypto

India’s junior minister of electronics and information technology (IT), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has recently released a statement about crypto that is not in consonance with the central bank’s view. Chandrasekhar mentioned that there was no issue with crypto in India if all laws pertaining to the industry were followed....
bitcoinist.com

US FinCEN Links Binance To This Distressed Crypto Exchange

The ongoing investigation into the Binance crypto exchange has uncovered shocking news. U.S. law enforcement agencies have investigated the crypto exchange for allegedly not complying with sanctions and facilitating money laundering. Recently, an order stated that Binance allegedly received some large chunks of money from Bitzlato, a crypto exchange currently...
bitcoinist.com

Binance Charity Set To Fund Over 30,000 Web3 Education Scholarships In 2023

Binance Charity – the philanthropic branch of the Binance Exchange – has announced its plan to provide over 30,000 Web3 education scholarships as part of its Binance Scholar Program. According to an official blog post on the crypto exchange’s website, Binance Charity revealed it has processed over 82,000...
bitcoinist.com

Meta Masters Guild: The Ultimate and Most Complete Web3 Platform Operating on the Play & Earn Model

If there’s one takeaway from the crypto market in the past few years, it’s that play-to-earn is a phenomenon that is here to stay. This new earning model took the crypto market by storm and has even raised headlines in mainstream media. Both those in the video games industries and outside are keeping an eye on this trend, hoping to incorporate it effectively. Of course, that will depend on the refinement of the idea, which will take time as it is still very new.
bitcoinist.com

FTX: U.S. Authorities Seize Nearly $700 Million Of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets

The FTX brouhaha continues and this time, unsurprisingly, millions of dollars in cash and assets belonging to the crypto exchange’s former big boss has been confiscated by United States authorities. Federal authorities have seized $150 million in assets related to FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, a large...

Comments / 0

Community Policy