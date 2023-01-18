Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) Are Both Overvalued, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is A Hidden Gem With The Final Stage of Presale Ending Soon!

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
bitcoinist.com
Gala (GALA) and Decentraland (MANA) Are Starting To Lose Value While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Enters Into A Bullish Stage In Its Development
Web3 games such as Gala (GALA) and Decentraland (MANA) saw massive interest in early 2021 but as the bear market approached, both have been steadily losing value. Gala (GALA) and Decentraland (MANA) investors are wondering if there is a way to recoup losses. In contrast, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to...
bitcoinist.com
Aptos price spike raises suspicions of price manipulation, Cardano price jumps up, and Snowfall Protocol close to selling out phase 3 early
Cryptocurrency prices are pumping hard, and everyone is rushing to FOMO their favorite coins. Cardano is recovering from its 52-week low, and Aptos’s sudden price surge sparks rumors of price manipulations. The year’s highlight is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) taking over the headline with its disruptive features aimed at improving communication between more than 200 blockchain networks.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Vs Cardano, Which Is The Better Investment?
For crypto investors, it sometimes comes down to choosing between digital assets such as Dogecoin, Cardano, and the over 20,000 other coins in the space to invest in. It eventually comes down to the performance of each cryptocurrency and how much gains they can rack up for investors. Dogecoin And...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
2 Stocks Under $20 to Buy and Hold for Decades
Although a strong labor market and moderating inflation rates are improving investor sentiments, the Fed’s hawkish stance has raised concerns about a recession. Against this backdrop, investors might buy and...
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
nulltx.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis & Prediction (Jan 19th) – Volatility Not Enough to Break SHIBA Through This Resistance, Will it Fall Back?
While volatility flows into the Metaverse chain, meme coin like Shiba Inu has remained calm following Dogecoin’s indecisiveness since last weekend. SHIBA is still up by 12% in a week. Shiba Inu and other meme coins are yet to enjoy high volatility, like what we recently saw among the...
bitcoinist.com
Convex (CVX) Updates its Staking Process, Curve (CRV) up 8.62%, Snowfall Protocol releases working prototype of staking app
The little surge across the crypto market has motivated existing protocols to revamp their projects and level up with new entrants. DeFi protocols were not left out as Convex Finance works on updating its staking process. Automated Market Maker, Curve has also seen a surge in users and value by up to 8.62% over the past few days.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (MATIC) tests zero-knowledge rollups, Polkadot’s (DOT) Astar Network Introduces XVM Functionality, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) grows over 400% in less than 3 months
The cryptocurrency market seems to be slowly recovering from a bearish year. Tokens such as Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) have shown dramatic shifts in their prices, following some development activities. However, one cryptocurrency that is shooting ahead of these tokens is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Though it is a new cryptocurrency, it has already given major benefits to holders. In this article, we’re going to discuss the current status of Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfall Protocol, and why SNW is performing better.
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Analyst: Bitcoin Eyes Massive Surge
It’s just been revealed that Bitcoin eyes a massive surge after the king coin has been seeing more drops in price. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,141. Bitcoin price prediction is out. Pseudonymous crypto...
bitcoinist.com
Filecoin (FIL) Offers Decentralized Storage, Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Ready to Skyrocket
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which seeks to make crowdfunding easily available to both startups and regular investors, is gaining a lot of traction in the venture capital industry today. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in the third stage of its presale and has so far recorded gains of 987%. On the...
zycrypto.com
Explosive Moves In The Offing For Shiba Inu, BONK, and Dogecoin As Trading Volume Tops $25 Billion
The top three dog-themed digital assets recorded a combined trading volume going past $25 billion in the last 30 days. BONK took the market by storm, making meteoric gains as it looks to displace DOGE and SHIB. DOGE and SHIB communities to get more user use cases and technical upgrades...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin eyes $21.4K zone as analyst predicts BTC price will chase gold
Bitcoin (BTC) rose toward new multi-month highs on Jan. 20 as analysis predicted a new trading range above $18,000. Bitcoin price range "well defined" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD testing but preserving support at $21,000. The pair edged higher at the Wall Street open, in line...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin To Reach $161,800, According To Fibonacci Extension, Elliott Wave Theory
Bitcoin price is struggling to maintain above $20,000 per coin — a level that few expected the top cryptocurrency to trade at ever again once it passed the key resistance the first time. In a new prediction, the next target for BTCUSD might also reach a level that very...
bitcoinist.com
Meta Masters Guild: The Ultimate and Most Complete Web3 Platform Operating on the Play & Earn Model
If there’s one takeaway from the crypto market in the past few years, it’s that play-to-earn is a phenomenon that is here to stay. This new earning model took the crypto market by storm and has even raised headlines in mainstream media. Both those in the video games industries and outside are keeping an eye on this trend, hoping to incorporate it effectively. Of course, that will depend on the refinement of the idea, which will take time as it is still very new.
Business Insider
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Surges Above $22K, Genesis Has Over $5B in Liabilities
Crypto lending firm Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities in the weeks following its freeze on withdrawals in November, according to bankruptcy court documents signed by interim CEO Derar Islim. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe...
Benzinga
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart
Tesla is trading in an uptrend, making a series of higher highs and higher lows. The EV-stock's volatility has decreased as its competition in the space has increased. Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders...
