New Haven, CT

New Haven Independent

Mayoral ​“Explorer” Crafts Activist Platform

New Haven can stop making drug arrests (while still confiscating fentanyl). It can stop making gun arrests (while confiscating more illegal guns). It can build needed new housing in places it never dreamed before, or change or even override zoning barriers. It can even teach kids how to read rather than teach them how not to read.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

2023-2024 BoE Budget – Message from Erica DePalma and Norwalk BOE

As Board of Education members, we want to do our best to be transparent in our thought process and decisions as we move through this budget season. One of the most important responsibilities we have as Board of Education members is to determine the financial needs and direct the funds necessary to run the schools. To make these determinations, we listen to district leadership, school staff that present to us at Board meetings, families in our community, and the voice of our constituents.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Hamden residents voice concerns at public safety meeting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members voiced their concerns to local leaders and law enforcement officers at a public safety meeting at Hamden Town Hall Thursday night. Prior to the meeting residents submitted questions via email for the public safety meeting and the city of Hamden was ready to listen.  Residents aired their grievances on […]
HAMDEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

90 Percent Success Fuels Renewal of Efforts to ID Motor Vehicle Cheats in Stamford

J.R. McMullen was among the members of the Stamford Board of Representatives who worried in 2019 that a contract before them would unleash Big Brother. Then-Mayor David Martin wanted to hire a Shelton company, Municipal Tax Services, to drive around the city at night photographing license plates in a search for the suspected thousands of motorists who don’t pay Stamford taxes on their vehicles.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
tunxis.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull renews multi-family housing moratorium for fourth time

TRUMBULL — In what has become an annual occurrence, the Planning and Zoning Commission has once again voted to renew a moratorium on multifamily rental units. The commission recently voted 4-1 to extend the moratorium for the fourth consecutive year. With the extension, it is now set to expire Feb. 28, 2024.
TRUMBULL, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven concludes first week of recreational cannabis sales

Lines stretched out the door of Affinity Dispensary last Tuesday morning in anticipation of the 10 a.m. launch of legal recreational cannabis sales in the Elm City. A year and a half after Connecticut legalized the drug, retail sales of adult-use cannabis officially started on Jan. 10. Affinity Dispensary, New Haven’s only adult-use cannabis retailer, has served the New Haven community since 2019, dispensing cannabis exclusively for medical use. Now, Affinity is one of the nine hybrid dispensaries in the state, meaning that they can serve both the medical and the adult recreational market.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Former treasurer of Ansonia social club faces prison time for embezzling

ANSONIA — The former treasurer of an Ansonia social club faces up to three years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to embezzling roughly $80,000 from the organization. Joseph Ferla, 60, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery before Judge Peter Brown at Superior Court in...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hamden rolling shoot-out leaves one wounded

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was wounded during a rolling shoot-out in Hamden Saturday morning. Both Hamden and New Haven police were notified of a rolling shoot-out involving two cars that matched the same description. Hamden police were dispatched to the area of Mather Street and Dixwell Avenue and were notified by […]
HAMDEN, CT

