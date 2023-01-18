As Board of Education members, we want to do our best to be transparent in our thought process and decisions as we move through this budget season. One of the most important responsibilities we have as Board of Education members is to determine the financial needs and direct the funds necessary to run the schools. To make these determinations, we listen to district leadership, school staff that present to us at Board meetings, families in our community, and the voice of our constituents.

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO