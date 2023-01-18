Cowboys fall to 0-6 in conference play with 82-74 loss at Air Force

University of Wyoming sophomore guard Noah Reynolds drives to the basket during the Cowboys’ 82-74 loss at Air Force on Tuesday in Colorado Springs, Colo. Courtesy/UW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team lost its eighth consecutive game Tuesday night, falling 82-74 to Air Force in in Clune Arena in Colorado Springs.

The Cowboys were without starting guard Hunter Maldonado, who left last weekend’s 85-68 home loss to Boise State with a rib injury. Maldonado joined Graham Ike (foot), Kenny Foster (back), Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) and Brendan Wenzel (knee) as players unavailable Tuesday night.