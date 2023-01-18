Velma A. (Spielbauer) Hoppman, 92, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, Dubuque followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, with additional visitation 9:30 am until Mass. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.

