Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students
Cathedral High School. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges. Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two...
Support for family after 'brilliant' mother-of-five dies of toxic shock
The Plymouth community is raising support for a local teacher after his wife and mother of their five children died suddenly due to toxic shock syndrome. Heidi Keiser died Saturday after the sudden onset of streptococcal toxic shock, which led to sepsis and organ failure, according to family members. Her...
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
kduz.com
Teen Injured in Sibley Co Crash
A Winthrop teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says 17-year-old Catherine Stoll was taken to New Ulm Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says she was driving eastbound on Highway 19 when the vehicle left the roadway and...
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
Suspect in 2021 fatal shooting outside Brooklyn Park market arrested in Virginia
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been arrested in Virginia in connection to a fatal 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting.Alameen Allah Shabazz was shot outside the Nice Family African Market on June 22, 2021. At the time, witnesses said that a man sitting in a car shot Shabazz, who was walking in front of the store. Shabazz was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.The suspect was found in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
redlakenationnews.com
Hennepin County Attorney declines to pursue charges against North High principal
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is declining to look into potential criminal charges against Minneapolis North Community High School's principal over a school walkout on the afternoon sophomore Deshaun Hill Jr. was shot and killed last year. Top prosecutor Mary Moriarty issued a written statement Wednesday in response to Hill's...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
ccxmedia.org
Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’
For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
"This turkey has literally taken over our life": Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on."This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said.Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property."This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When...
Law enforcement agencies around Minnesota tap Hennepin County’s facial recognition software
WCCO TV’s David Schuman reports law enforcement agencies around Minnesota are turning to help from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s controversial facial recognition technology. The agency is the only one in the state with such technology, and Minneapolis has banned the use of it due to concerns.
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
ccxmedia.org
Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect
Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
Woman wins $180K settlement against Minnesota hospital she said denied her a job because she's deaf
A Minnesota hospital agreed to pay $180,000 to a woman who said the hospital refused to hire her because she is deaf. Kaylah Vogt filed a federal lawsuit last year against North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, saying she was discriminated against after the hospital learned about her disability. Vogt said...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects
Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
