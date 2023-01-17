ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MN

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
MINNETONKA, MN
kduz.com

Teen Injured in Sibley Co Crash

A Winthrop teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says 17-year-old Catherine Stoll was taken to New Ulm Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says she was driving eastbound on Highway 19 when the vehicle left the roadway and...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash

Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
BROWN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses

MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
MONTICELLO, MN
marshallradio.net

Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies

ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in 2021 fatal shooting outside Brooklyn Park market arrested in Virginia

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been arrested in Virginia in connection to a fatal 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting.Alameen Allah Shabazz was shot outside the Nice Family African Market on June 22, 2021. At the time, witnesses said that a man sitting in a car shot Shabazz, who was walking in front of the store. Shabazz was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.The suspect was found in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Hennepin County Attorney declines to pursue charges against North High principal

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is declining to look into potential criminal charges against Minneapolis North Community High School's principal over a school walkout on the afternoon sophomore Deshaun Hill Jr. was shot and killed last year. Top prosecutor Mary Moriarty issued a written statement Wednesday in response to Hill's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
EDINA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’

For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"This turkey has literally taken over our life": Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on."This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said.Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property."This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When...
COON RAPIDS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect

Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects

Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy