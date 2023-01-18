Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuversRoger MarshMineral Point, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 19, 2023: Jasmine Timmerson scores 1,000th point in North Allegheny win
Pitt recruit Jasmine Timmerson scored 14 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career as North Allegheny defeated Hempfield, 59-44, in Section 1-6A girls basketball Thursday night. Caroline Henderson scored 15 points for the Tigers (9-4, 4-1). Sarah Podkol led the Spartans (7-9, 1-4) with 17 points. Albert Gallatin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer hits 1,000-point mark
Ty Keffer became the ninth male basketball player from to reach the 1,000-point mark Wednesday in the Scotties’ 78-55 victory over visiting Indiana. Keffer, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, hit the milestone on one of his five 3-pointers with 4 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the third quarter. He finished with 27 points, his ninth game of 26 or more points this season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin stuns Franklin Regional, clinches tie for section title
The Norwin wrestling team made a statement Wednesday in its Section 3-3A first-place showdown at Franklin Regional. Despite missing four starters with injuries, the unranked Knights (14-1, 4-0) earned a stunning 42-24 victory over the No. 7 Panthers (6-1, 3-1). Now the Knights, whose only loss this season was to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin boys escape with victory over Hempfield despite free-throw woes
Norwin hasn’t qualified for the WPIAL playoffs yet, but the Knights are already in survive-and-advance mode with their top player on the shelf. The Knights overcame a second-half charge by Hempfield — and some rough free-throw shooting — to escape with a 47-46 Section 3-6A victory Tuesday night in North Huntingdon.
wtae.com
WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff
West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff
wccsradio.com
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023
One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: School's Disney band trip saved by rival school
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023:. Neighboring school district helps save Disney trip for high school band. United School District in Indiana County will still be taking a trip to Disney World later this year, thanks to a rival school district that offered to share its trip with them.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday
Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
wtaj.com
Winds pick up tonight into Friday
Today will be another cloudy day with times of rain. We will also be dealing with fog throughout the day. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Tonight temperatures will be in the 30s. Tonight we will have scattered showers. Some showers could have gusty winds and some thunder.
Man hit by train in Connellsville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was hit by a train in Connellsville on Tuesday.He was hit in front of the police station at Arch Street and East Crawford Avenue. The man lost his arm, but he survived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg man seriously hurt after being struck by truck on Route 119
A Greensburg man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a pickup truck Monday while walking along Route 119 in Hempfield, state police said. David A. Green, 30, was hit by a Ford F-350 and a trailer it was towing, according to troopers. The pickup was traveling southbound in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Leading, charging and pulling together
Laurel: To a local leader. Westmoreland County is really having a heyday in the state Capitol at the moment. In addition to all people elected to represent the county’s constituents in the General Assembly, there is the fact that Republican Kim Ward of Hempfield is the first female Senate majority leader.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Voters to select successor to state Rep. DeLuca in upcoming special election
Residents of Oakmont, Verona and most of Plum will vote for a new state representative on Feb. 7. The special election for the 32nd state House district is one of three scheduled for that day in Allegheny County. The others are for the 34th and 35th districts. Only residents registered...
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
Comments / 0