kauainownews.com
Three from Kaua‘i nominated to fill Hawai‘i House seat vacated by Tokioka
Three local leaders on Kauaʻi reportedly have been nominated to fill a Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives seat vacated late last year by former Rep. James “Jimmy” Tokioka, who was tapped by new Gov. Josh Green to be the state’s Deputy Director of Airports. The...
KITV.com
Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has passed away
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has died, Governor Josh Green's office confirmed Tuesday evening. 67-year-old Menor was a member of the Honolulu City Council Chair, and a former state Senator. In the latest Hawaii election in 2022, Menor ran again for council, but lost to Val Okimoto in the district 8 race, which covers Aiea and Pearl City out to Mililani.
2023 State House Republican bill package released
The House Republican Caucus introduced its bill package today for the upcoming 2023 session "Stand for Hawaii."
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who shouted at lawmakers and first responders during the opening session of the state Legislature on Tuesday is Samson Souza — a known Native Hawaiian activist in West Oahu. He faces a misdemeanor charge for disrespect of a House of the Legislature after interrupting...
hawaiinewsnow.com
North Shore murder trial closing arguments
hawaiinewsnow.com
Vog continues to blanket skylines as Kilauea impacts air quality statewide
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some businesses are reporting more confrontations with aggressive homeless people
hawaiinewsnow.com
California teen on a mission to make record-breaking swim in the Kaiwi Channel
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-breaking swim attempt is underway in the Kaiwi Channel. A young girl from California hopes to become the youngest person to make the grueling 28 mile journey from Molokai to Oahu. Covered in sunscreen, 15-year-old Maya Merhige set out Wednesday night just after 5:30 p.m. from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim
HNN News Brief (Jan. 19, 2023) Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal film set shooting. The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed at a Hawaii Island camp is now taking legal action against the Boy Scouts of America. Plus, new court documents say the mother of Hilo double murder suspect Joshua Ho told officers he was having a schizophrenic episode.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Team Makai to feature two neighbor island players in 2023 Polynesian Bowl
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lieutenant governor unveils ‘bold, credible’ plan to expand preschool in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveiled the new Ready Keiki initiative on Tuesday, a $200 million public-private partnership to expand preschool services statewide. Luke said that the state plans to build or refurbish more than 400 pre-kindergarten classes over the next decade, including 80 in the next 18...
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Hawaii woman sentenced for $3M exchange in illegal lobbying
A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her alleged role in an unregistered lobbying campaign where she was paid millions of dollars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EPA ‘open house’ on Red Hill defueling prompts more questions but few new answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was round two for the EPA on Thursday as it hosted an “open house” to answer questions about a proposed consent decree to oversee the Navy’s defueling of Red Hill. The EPA estimates more than 100 people attended the event at the Oahu...
americanmilitarynews.com
Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says
A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County mayor remembers victims of double homicide as pillars of the community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old suspect remains in Hawaii County police custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of his grandparents. Joshua Ho was booked Monday afternoon after police responded to a home in the Panaewa area and found the bodies of Jeffrey and Carla Takamine. The 68-year-olds were the...
‘Yes, The Eddie will go’ Aikau family confirms
Clyde Aikau confirmed The Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Traffic violators owe Hawaii taxpayers tens of millions in unpaid fines, records show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Delinquent drivers owe state taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in unpaid traffic fines, according to a Hawaii News Now analysis of public records. This investigation revealed the debts have been sitting for years without efforts by law enforcement to collect. Meanwhile, many who owe money just...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New transitional ‘kauhale’ village for the homeless planned for urban core
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans are moving forward to put in another village aimed at housing the homeless in Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the island’s...
