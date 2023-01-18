HNN News Brief (Jan. 19, 2023) Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal film set shooting. The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed at a Hawaii Island camp is now taking legal action against the Boy Scouts of America. Plus, new court documents say the mother of Hilo double murder suspect Joshua Ho told officers he was having a schizophrenic episode.

