ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has passed away

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has died, Governor Josh Green's office confirmed Tuesday evening. 67-year-old Menor was a member of the Honolulu City Council Chair, and a former state Senator. In the latest Hawaii election in 2022, Menor ran again for council, but lost to Val Okimoto in the district 8 race, which covers Aiea and Pearl City out to Mililani.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

North Shore murder trial closing arguments

Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The fight over a Maui County Council race continued on Thursday. The...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim

HNN News Brief (Jan. 19, 2023) Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal film set shooting. The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed at a Hawaii Island camp is now taking legal action against the Boy Scouts of America. Plus, new court documents say the mother of Hilo double murder suspect Joshua Ho told officers he was having a schizophrenic episode.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says

A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy