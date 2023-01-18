Read full article on original website
KUTV
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
KUTV
Salt Lake City Fire Department seeks gender equality by renovating stations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City fire department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980's and 90's. With...
Two suspects arrested in connection with 2009 cold case homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested on January 11 in connection with a 14-year-old homicide cold case. Agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of […]
KUTV
Friends of victim killed in hit-and-run crash ask driver to come forward
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The friends of the victim in a deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash has asked the driver to turn themselves in. Over the weekend, 31-year-old Brandon Maher was killed when police said he was walking through a crosswalk and was hit. The incident happened around 1:40...
KUTV
Husband mourning death of Tooele woman killed when minivan crashed into window of building
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Family members are mourning the loss of 51-year-old Roseann Davis who was tragically killed after a driver suffered a medical emergency and slammed into the building she was working in. Roger Davis saw how loved his wife Roseann was, just by opening her phone. “We...
KUTV
Former UHP trooper reunited with doctor who saved his life after 45 years
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was shot on the job was reunited with the doctor who saved his life – nearly 45 years later. Stanley Green, a retired physician, was honored in the Utah Senate Wednesday morning for his “heroic actions” in saving the life of Ralph Evans, a former trooper, on October 7, 1978.
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
KUTV
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
upr.org
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
KUTV
UDOT officials closing southbound Legacy Parkway over weekend
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville will be closed this weekend, according to UDOT officials. The road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 a.m. while crews install beams for a new bridge connecting I-15 to the new West Davis Highway.
‘She made me a better person’: Husband mourns loss of wife who died in Tooele crash, thanks community for support
A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City.
Murray family demands justice after fatal officer-involved shooting
A Murray family is demanding justice for their brother after he died in a shooting with police two summers ago.
Hoarding plays a role in causing deadly fires, SLCFD says
A woman was killed in a fire that happened nearly two weeks ago on West Williams Avenue. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they could not reach the victim in time partly because of her hoarding tendencies.
KUTV
Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
KUTV
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Salt Lake City hit-and-run crashes
Two hit-and-run crashes occurred overnight, leaving one man dead and two others seriously injured, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
