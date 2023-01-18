ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could be getting a folded zoom lens

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292p1t_0kIMHZoL00

If you've been waiting for the long-anticipated arrival of a periscope zoom lens for the iPhone , we've got good news and bad news. The good news is that it's reportedly coming to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, aka the iPhone 15 Ultra. The bad news is that it won't come to the iPhone 15 Pro.

That's according to a new report from trade site The Elec (via MacRumors), which says that Apple plans to put a "folded zoom" periscope lens inside the most expensive iPhone 15 this year. That ties in with a previous report by well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that the Pro Max would be the only model in the iPhone 15 line-up to get the better zoom system.

When will the periscope zoom come to the iPhone Pro?

According to the aforementioned reports, Apple is giving the Pro Max a year's head start before bringing the periscope lens to the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. Presumably – space permitting, as these are smaller devices – the remaining iPhones will get the upgrade for the iPhone 17 range in 2025.

Periscope lenses solve a big problem with smartphone cameras: their thin cases mean you can't stick a huge optical zoom in there. By taking the zoom and making it horizontal, running across the inside of the case rather than sticking out of it, periscope lenses can overcome that issue and deliver much better optical zooms than non-periscope systems do.

It's a shame that the Pro isn't also getting the zoom, because that's one area where the iPhone falls short of rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with its spectacular zoom options. Until now Apple has upgraded the camera setups in the Pro and Pro Max at the same time; changing that does feel rather like Apple is trying to squeeze even more cash from its most profitable phone buyers.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone

When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
Android Authority

Apple iPhone 15: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup. We’ve become so accustomed to Apple’s iterative smartphone launches each year that the iPhone 14 event represented one of the most exciting in recent memory. Sure, the base model was practically identical to its predecessor, but Apple gave us a Plus instead of a Mini and the Pro devices introduced a brand-new punch hole display.
9to5Mac

iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone

IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone

There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
CBS News

Best Samsung smartphone deals ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 release

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The first Samsung Unpacked event of 2023 has been announced. The event will be taking place on Feb. 1 at...
Android Police

Best T-Mobile phones in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
Apple Insider

Apple plans microLED displays in everything after 2024 Apple Watch Ultra update

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's use of microLED will explode to its entire product line after an update to theApple Watch Ultra in 2024. After spending some six years on its own custom-created microLED displays, codenamed T159 back...
Android Police

How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
CNET

Apple Should Bring These Features to the iPhone 15

With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple gave us many of the features we've been waiting for. These include an always-on display and better multitasking thanks to Apple's Dynamic Island. But there are a few ways Apple could take things further with the iPhone 15. For example, the...
TechRadar

Apple needs to fold the iPhone and forget about Glasses

I was terribly disappointed, though not surprised, to hear that the rumored Apple Glasses had been delayed indefinitely. This doesn’t mean Apple Glasses are canceled, it just means we probably won’t see them at WWDC mid-year, or on sale for the holidays. Now, I guess Apple will have to make a foldable iPhone. In fact, if I were a betting man, I’d say canceling glasses makes an iPhone Flip a sure thing.
T3

T3

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy