Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kotatv.com
Live interview with Central girls head coach Josh Mach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys and girls basketball teams hosted Brookings on Friday. We caught up with Cobbler girls head coach Josh Mach to chat about his team’s season.
kotatv.com
Raiders topple Bobcats in Saturday doubleheader
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens basketball teams were able to defend home court Saturday with a pair of wins against Brookings. Plus, Rapid City Central did not fare as well against the Watertown Arrows. Ben Burns breaks down the highlights from those games.
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, January 20, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush returned to their home ice after a three-game road trip to take on the Idaho Steelheads. Plus, the Sioux Falls Jefferson boys basketball team put their undefeated record on the line as they traveled to Harrisburg to face the Tigers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
kotatv.com
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
kotatv.com
Visit Rapid City expects positive 2023 after encouraging tourism numbers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 14 million people visited attractions all over South Dakota last year, pumping more than $7 billion into the state economy. It’s certainly been a bounce back for businesses in South Dakota, after the COVID-19 pandemic. So says Brook Kaufman, president of Visit...
kotatv.com
Deadwood pro-snowmobile racers return
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The 11th annual Snocross Showdown hits the track and sky at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex in Historic Deadwood on January 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale for this annual event. A detailed race schedule for both days is also available. These pro...
kotatv.com
South Middle School construction moves forward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The old gym at South Middle School has been demolished as construction for the new school continues. As of Thursday, the project is 27% complete. The foundation has been poured and crews are working on geothermal drilling. Grade beams have been installed, along with structural steel.
kotatv.com
Public input needed for Spearfish Colorado Boulevard Corridor Study
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation, is collaborating with the City of Spearfish and HDR, Inc., and will hold an open house public meeting at High Plains Western Heritage Center, 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The purpose of...
kotatv.com
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
kotatv.com
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
kotatv.com
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Rapid City. A person was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. Thursday when they reportedly pulled a gun during a foot pursuit. The...
Comments / 0