A mother who is missing with her newborn baby and partner was a “talented actress”, according to friends.Police have issued a direct plea to Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, and are making “urgent enquiries” to track the trio down after they went missing on January 5.The mother and baby belong to an aristocratic household that once possessed a sprawling country estate with links to the royal family, as revealed by The Independent. As concern for the family grows, worried friends have spoken out about the former Tatler magazine babe of the month who enrolled at East 15 drama...

3 DAYS AGO