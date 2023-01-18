Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Dad starts Atlantic solo row after sudden death of daughter
The father of a 25-year-old who died suddenly in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition has begun a bid to row across the Atlantic. Andrew Osborne, from Rutland, started his solo row of more than 3,000 miles (4,828km) on Sunday in Gran Canaria. His 70-day row is aiming to...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
Upworthy
97-year-old gymnast's exceptional abilities is inspiring everyone world over including Viola Davis
Aging is a fear that we all start to develop in our early 20s and do everything to avoid it. We have been made to believe that everything in life has an age limit. However, that is being proven wrong time and time again by people like Johanna Quaas. She is a 97-year-old German woman who has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest active competitive gymnast, per My Modern Met.
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
Navy Vet Goes Swimming For First Time Since Surviving WWII Torpedo Attack
A 97-year-old Royal Navy veteran has gone swimming for the first time since surviving his ship being sunk by German torpedoes during the Second World War. Nursing home bosses arranged for Roger Roberts to go for his first dip in 80 years after HMS Charybdis came under attack in the English Channel in 1943.
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
BBC
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
Constance Marten: Missing mother with newborn baby was ‘promising actress’ and featured in Tatler magazine
A mother who is missing with her newborn baby and partner was a “talented actress”, according to friends.Police have issued a direct plea to Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, and are making “urgent enquiries” to track the trio down after they went missing on January 5.The mother and baby belong to an aristocratic household that once possessed a sprawling country estate with links to the royal family, as revealed by The Independent. As concern for the family grows, worried friends have spoken out about the former Tatler magazine babe of the month who enrolled at East 15 drama...
BBC
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger did a lot of good before death, inquest told
A blogger who died in hospital after ordering a poisonous substance online "did a lot of good" before her death, a psychiatrist has told her inquest. Beth Matthews, from Cornwall, died after having a substance delivered to a secure psychiatric ward at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport. She...
BBC
Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?
Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
I met my girlfriend while travelling all over the world but I picked Scotland for a romantic proposal, it was perfect
A GLOBETROTTING couple have shared the heartwarming moment they got engaged in the Scottish capital - in full view of Edinburgh Castle. Chelsea Lopes and long-term partner Tom Booth have country-hopped since 2016 when they first met in Australia all the way to settling in England in 2021. Despite touring...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Red Lady of Paviland: the story of a 33,000 year-old-skeleton – and the calls for it to return to Wales
When William Buckland from the University of Oxford grabbed his trusty collecting bag and headed for the Gower peninsula in south Wales in January 1823, he ended up discovering more than he had bargained for. It is 200 years to the day since the geology professor happened upon one of...
BBC
Dartmoor wild camping agreement reached
Landowners have agreed to let people "wild camp" on most of Dartmoor without permission, days after the High Court placed restrictions on the practice. Last week the court ruled the long-held tradition of wild camping had no basis in law, after a case brought by a landowner. There is now...
BBC
Jake Lintott: England Lions spinner signs new Bears contract at Edgbaston until 2025
England Lions spinner Jake Lintott has signed a three-year Warwickshire deal. The slow left-arm wrist spinner, 29, who has made 35 T20 Blast appearances for Birmingham Bears since signing late on in the 2020 season, has also made an impact around the world. After starring for Southern Brave to win...
Comments / 0