San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
Request to build garage apartment for caretaker draws neighborhood opposition
A family’s request to allow an above-garage apartment for a caretaker of their special-needs son stoked controversy last Tuesday at the Planning Commission, when neighbors opposed a rezoning necessary to move the plans forward. The family – Danielle Skidmore, her ex-wife Melissa Skidmore, their son Peter, and Melissa’s current...
‘It’s a big worry’: Piles of items collected at property on Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone
Piles and piles of tires, appliances, clothing and more have accumulated outside a San Marcos home.
Austin Water making progress but needs more employees
Members of City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee have reviewed the findings of a report detailing problems during four significant events at Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant between 2018 and February 2022, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel infestation. The utility has addressed many of those problems and is in the process of addressing others, according to University of Texas professor Lynn Katz, who led the team at UT’s Center for Water and the Environment.
Which Austin roads will be closed for the 3M Half Marathon?
Thousands of runners will take to the streets on Sunday in the 3M Half Marathon, an annual 13.1-mile downhill race that begins in north Austin and finishes downtown near the Texas Capitol.
Report: ADU expansion, tax relief among city’s options to promote preservation
Preservation advocates want the city to simplify the process for building accessory dwelling units, and use an ombudsman position to help navigate city processes as some of the steps needed to save existing housing stock while helping to address affordability. Those were some of the conclusions in a recent paper...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks
The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
City working to maximize cap-and-stitch opportunities in final I-35 plan
As the Texas Department of Transportation proceeds with its Interstate 35 Capital Express project, the city’s cap-and-stitch program is working to maximize the amount of open space and other community amenities included in the final plan. At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Urban Transportation Commission heard an update on...
Amid flooding concerns, Planning Commission OKs rezoning off South Congress
The Planning Commission voted last Tuesday in favor of a rezoning that would allow construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress and U.S. Highway 290. The rezoning concerns a 2-acre tract at 406 and 428 E. Alpine Road. In order to allow housing on the site, the property owner hopes to add a mixed-use (MU) designation to the site’s current General Office (GO-CO-NP) zoning.
Makeup of City Council committees slated for change
In addition to their work on City Council, Council members also serve on a variety of special committees, both within the city and with members from other entities, such as Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Travis County Commissioners Court. In a City Council Message Board post, Mayor Kirk Watson...
Travis County might create a probate courthouse, but where is the money?
Travis County is one of the few large counties in the state with only a single probate court, but it may be adding a new one. The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a resolution last week to post a public notice explaining the possibility of creating an additional courthouse, as required by the Texas Constitution.
fox7austin.com
Homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in South Austin neighborhood explains actions
AUSTIN, Texas - A homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in a South Austin neighborhood explained his actions. Residents said he uses a chainsaw and machete to cut down trees in the middle of the night and now he’s taking a sledgehammer to city property. Residents in the Westgate...
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
“It hurts so much.” Austin Blue Starlite Drive-in theater chain reports $20,000 in equipment stolen
The owner said that more than $20,000 in equipment was taken from four trailers and that the theft felt targeted.
do512.com
Best Vintage Shopping in Austin
Vintage is the only way to go, especially here in Austin. It makes perfect sense why; when you invest in a vintage garment, you can rest assured that you’re not likely to bump into someone else wearing the same get-up. In a town that prizes individuality as highly as Austin does, that's a valuable thing. So it’s no surprise this city is stacked with consignment shops selling top-of-the-line apparel and housewares from yesteryear.
Animal commission checks in on community cat backlog
The Austin Animal Center is working with the Austin Humane Society to increase its spay/neuter capacity and make progress on its backlog of calls about community cats, according to a report from the Animal Advisory Commission’s spay/neuter work group to the full commission on Jan. 9. Community cats refer to free-roaming cats that may be stray or feral. Many live in colonies that have taken up permanent residence in urban neighborhoods.
newsradioklbj.com
TxDOT to Close I-35 Mainlanes for Weekend Bridge Demolition
Plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Williamson County this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to demolish and remove the northern portion of the Williams Drive bridge. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close...
Two sentenced in connection to 2020 body found buried in backyard, covered in concrete
Two people were sentenced Wednesday in connection to a body that was found covered in concrete and buried in the backyard of a south Austin home in August 2020.
Traffic Alert: I-35 to close for Williams Drive bridge demolition
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound lanes of I-35 between Lakeway Drive and SH 29 to nightly traffic to demolish and remove the northern part of the Williams Drive Bridge.
Multiple residents displaced in central Austin duplex fire
The Austin Fire Department responded to a call about a balcony fire at a duplex along East 45th Street at Clarkson Avenue.
Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
