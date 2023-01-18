Vintage is the only way to go, especially here in Austin. It makes perfect sense why; when you invest in a vintage garment, you can rest assured that you’re not likely to bump into someone else wearing the same get-up. In a town that prizes individuality as highly as Austin does, that's a valuable thing. So it’s no surprise this city is stacked with consignment shops selling top-of-the-line apparel and housewares from yesteryear.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO