Austin Monitor

Austin Water making progress but needs more employees

Members of City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee have reviewed the findings of a report detailing problems during four significant events at Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant between 2018 and February 2022, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel infestation. The utility has addressed many of those problems and is in the process of addressing others, according to University of Texas professor Lynn Katz, who led the team at UT’s Center for Water and the Environment.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks

The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin Monitor

Amid flooding concerns, Planning Commission OKs rezoning off South Congress

The Planning Commission voted last Tuesday in favor of a rezoning that would allow construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress and U.S. Highway 290. The rezoning concerns a 2-acre tract at 406 and 428 E. Alpine Road. In order to allow housing on the site, the property owner hopes to add a mixed-use (MU) designation to the site’s current General Office (GO-CO-NP) zoning.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Makeup of City Council committees slated for change

In addition to their work on City Council, Council members also serve on a variety of special committees, both within the city and with members from other entities, such as Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Travis County Commissioners Court. In a City Council Message Board post, Mayor Kirk Watson...
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Best Vintage Shopping in Austin

Vintage is the only way to go, especially here in Austin. It makes perfect sense why; when you invest in a vintage garment, you can rest assured that you’re not likely to bump into someone else wearing the same get-up. In a town that prizes individuality as highly as Austin does, that's a valuable thing. So it’s no surprise this city is stacked with consignment shops selling top-of-the-line apparel and housewares from yesteryear.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Animal commission checks in on community cat backlog

The Austin Animal Center is working with the Austin Humane Society to increase its spay/neuter capacity and make progress on its backlog of calls about community cats, according to a report from the Animal Advisory Commission’s spay/neuter work group to the full commission on Jan. 9. Community cats refer to free-roaming cats that may be stray or feral. Many live in colonies that have taken up permanent residence in urban neighborhoods.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

TxDOT to Close I-35 Mainlanes for Weekend Bridge Demolition

Plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Williamson County this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to demolish and remove the northern portion of the Williams Drive bridge. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close...
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

