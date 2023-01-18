Read full article on original website
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Police were warned about predatory behaviour by officers before David Carrick case, watchdog says
Police have “not done enough” to act on warnings over failings in the vetting and monitoring of officers, a watchdog has warned.Revelations that serial rapist David Carrick was able to serve in the Metropolitan Police despite numerous reports of domestic abuse have sparked demands for urgent change.He was allowed to join Britain’s largest force the year after it investigated him for harassing a former partner, and was not re-vetted for 16 years, when he passed the checks yet again.Andy Cooke, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said that in November his watchdog published a report finding that it was “too...
BBC
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
BBC
County Durham paramedic struck off for failing to help girl who died
A paramedic who failed to give appropriate life support to a teenage girl who died has been struck off following a misconduct hearing. Emergency teams were called to attend the suicide of 17-year-old Quinn Milburn-Beadle in Shildon, County Durham, in December 2018. A panel found Gavin Wood did not follow...
School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows
A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian
More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
BBC
Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years
A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Hampshire police officer rape case jury discharged
A jury in the trial of a police officer charged with raping a woman he met on a dating app has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict. Hampshire PC David Longden-Thurgood, 49, of Waterlooville, was accused of attacking the woman, in her 30s, in October 2020, after they met on Bumble.
Grant Shapps says Labour ‘putting lives at risk’ by opposing anti-strike law
Business secretary Grant Shapps has accused Labour and other opposition parties of “putting lives at risk” by planning to vote against the government’s anti-strike legislation. The government is being accused of attempting to “steamroller” through its restrictions on strikes in six key sectors, amid mounting anger over the “spiteful” measure.Labour and the Liberal Democrats oppose the bill, aimed at enforcing minimum levels of service during industrial action. But the former Tory home secretary Priti Patel said the bill did not go far enough and called on the government to widen the list of sectors involved. It came as teachers...
BBC
Father issues plea for mum missing with newborn
The father of a high society woman who went missing with her newborn baby and partner, a registered sex offender, has urged her to turn herself in to police. Constance "Toots" Marten, 35, Mark Gordon and their baby have been missing since their car broke down and caught fire near Bolton on 5 January.
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
CPS: Officer gave information to organised crime groups
A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) employee passed sensitive material to organised crime groups. Rachel Simpson, from Newport, was working as a paralegal officer for CPS Wales when she committed the offences between 2016 and 2020. The 39-year-old was arrested in June 2020 and admitted to two counts of misconduct...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Met Police: Refuge charity dumps 1,071 'bad apples' at New Scotland Yard
More than 1,000 "bad apples" have been dumped outside the Met's headquarters, New Scotland Yard. Women's charity Refuge said it wanted to highlight the scale of abuse allegations involving officers. The Met is currently reviewing previous allegations of violence against women and girls made against 1,071 police officers and staff...
BBC
Antisemitism complaints double at London universities, charity says
Reports of antisemitism incidents related to London's universities have more than doubled, a report by the Community Security Trust (CST) reveals. Across the UK, the CST received reports of 150 incidents across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. Of those, a fifth were connected to London, including four involving Queen...
Northumbria Police bodycam footage shows scale of drink-driving in winter crackdown
Newly-released police bodycam footage shows Northumbria officers arresting suspected drink-drivers, some of whom protest their innocence despite being over the limit.In a winter crackdown, 234 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol or drugs, with many now convicted at court.Northumbria Police have been conducting a regional operation since November 2022 to promote road safety during the World Cup and subsequent festive period.Convicted motorists have been given road bans of more than 122 years, with other yet to be sentenced.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Washington: Man attempts to kidnap barista from drive-through windowUkraine must have ‘road map’ for future, Vitali Klitschko saysMoment heroic motorists rescue woman from burning vehicle on New York expressway
