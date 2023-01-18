Read full article on original website
BBC
Derbyshire hospice backs call for bereavement lessons in school
A Derbyshire hospice has called for bereavement lessons to be added to the national curriculum to help children deal with the death of family member. Treetops Hospice says "age-appropriate" bereavement education would benefit children when a loved one dies. Educating children about bereavement will make them feel "less isolated" and...
Restoring dignity with The Shower of Hope program
A special program offers a helping hand for all Angelenos: Access to running water, toilets, toothbrushes, these are things we often take for granted. For the unhoused population, those things can feel like luxuries. Tena Ezzeddine introduces us to a community organization dedicated to giving dignity and confidence back.Basic necessities in life are often lacking in a life on the street."A shower is more than what many of these individuals have in their daily routine," said Dr. Don Garcia, medical director at Clinica Romero.Clinica Romero and The Shower of Hope, together with L.A. County USC Hospital, are serving the homeless....
BBC
East Renfrewshire Council to sell rare number plate to raise funds
A Scottish council is planning to sell a rare car registration plate to help plug a funding shortfall. East Renfrewshire Council hopes HS 0 could fetch six-figures at auction. The council hopes celebrities with the initials HS, such as singer Harry Styles or TV presenter Helen Skelton, might be interested in buying it.
BBC
At-risk veterans' charity bidding to buy premises in Newcastle-under-Lyme
A charity helping military veterans faces losing its home unless it can raise enough money to buy it. The centre used by TRI Services and Veterans Support Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme is being sold by Staffordshire County Council. The charity is campaigning to secure its future and has attracted the support...
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk
Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows
A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
‘We’d love to be married in church’: C of E debates same-sex church weddings
For 23 years, Jay Greene and the Rev Marion Clutterbuck have devoted themselves to each other and to the Church of England. Clutterbuck, 66, was one of the first female priests to be ordained in the 1990s. Greene, 69, has served on the church’s parliament, the General Synod, and she is a church commissioner.
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
BBC
Levelling-up funding of £54m for west England projects
Three sites in the west of England are to benefit from the government's £2.1bn levelling-up fund. Community spaces in Filwood Broadway, Bristol will get £14.5m, with £19.9m to revamp Weston-super-Mare's seafront and town centre, while £19.7m will be used to repurpose a hospital in Bridgwater. Weston's...
BBC
£600 energy voucher: People redeeming first vouchers at post offices
The first people to receive their £600 energy vouchers have been queueing to get their money at post offices across Northern Ireland. The single one-off payment vouchers started to arrive through letterboxes on Saturday. They can be deposited in some bank accounts or redeemed for cash at branches of...
BBC
Dorset Council hardship fund closes within hours of opening
A hardship fund to support those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis closed within hours of opening because of "unprecedented" demand. Citizens Advice invited applications for Dorset Council's Household Support Fund (HSF) on 9 January and closed it later the same day. The support, which is funded by central government, comes...
BBC
'Bitter disappointment' in Ipswich over levelling up decision
A decision to reject a town's bid for levelling-up cash has cast doubt on future projects, a council said. Ipswich Borough Council had launched a bid for £18m of government funding. The authority said the support would have helped boost the area's economic recovery. The rejection "puts in doubt"...
BBC
Coventry Council told to compensate mum over protection plan
A council was told to pay compensation and apologise for distress caused to a mother after her children were wrongly placed on a child protection plan on grounds of neglect. The unnamed mum asked the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) to investigate Coventry City Council's decision-making. The watchdog...
BBC
Will some teachers receive a 15.9% pay rise?
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has claimed that "almost every newly experienced teacher and 40% of experienced teachers will actually get pay rises up to 15.9%". What pay rises have been offered to teachers in England?. Ms Keegan was asked on BBC Breakfast about teacher pay increases in England. In July...
BBC
Dorset Hospitals: Longer visiting hours during NHS strike
Visiting times have been extended at Dorset's hospitals during strike action so relatives and friends of patients can help. Times at general inpatient wards have been altered to be between 10:00 and 20:00 GMT on Wednesday and Thursday. Hospital bosses said help at mealtimes, for example, would allow nursing staff...
BBC
Wigan tenant on council house waiting list for 44 years
A tenant has been on a council house waiting list in for 44 years. Councillors admit they were "baffled" the resident had been on the list in Wigan since 1979. Councillor Susan Gambles said the person had never bid for a housing allocation. Tenant representative Chris Brady said: "We came...
BBC
Campaign to save Bristol primary school from closure likely lost
An award-winning primary school is set to shut despite a petition backed by nearly 1,700 people to keep it open. Bristol City Council is expected to close St Barnabas Primary School, in Montpelier, in August after a steady drop in pupil numbers. But parents are worried there will not be...
