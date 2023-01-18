Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
Cost of living: Wales student finance support up 9.4%
Welsh students are set to see a rise in maintenance support amid the cost of living crisis. The Welsh government has announced a rise of 9.4% for the 2023-24 academic year, subject to new regulations. The amount the average full-time student can claim in maintenance grants and loans will increase...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon
A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
The Observer view on how the UK has become a hostile place to have children | Observer editorial
Parents are being forced to bring up their offspring in conditions that will have grave repercussions for society
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Public toilets: Abergavenny 'has unusually high number'
Residents in one Welsh town are benefiting from an "unusual" number of public toilets, it has been claimed. David Jones, the official who looks after public loos in Monmouthshire, said there were plenty available for Abergavenny's 13,000 or so people. He answered calls for a rethink of the closure of...
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
One in 10 pupils missed school because they felt unsafe – poll
One in 10 pupils reported missing school recently because they felt unsafe, research suggests.In a class of 30 pupils, this could mean between three pupils missed lessons “for safeguarding reasons”, according to the report from The Key, a support service for schools, and survey provider Edurio.In a foreword to the report, Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, warned that pupils missing school due to feeling unsafe are “at risk of disengaging completely”.The review, which features data collected from nearly 70,000 English pupils aged between seven and 18, suggests that a quarter of pupils felt only fairly safe...
BBC
Wigan tenant on council house waiting list for 44 years
A tenant has been on a council house waiting list in for 44 years. Councillors admit they were "baffled" the resident had been on the list in Wigan since 1979. Councillor Susan Gambles said the person had never bid for a housing allocation. Tenant representative Chris Brady said: "We came...
BBC
Hertfordshire fraud fugitive Frances Noble may have died, court hears
A 66-year-old woman who has been on the run after being convicted of fraud might have died, a court heard. Frances Noble fled to Berlin before she was sentenced for the £624,000 fraud on Hertfordshire County Council. She was jailed in her absence for four years and nine months...
BBC
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
BBC
'Bitter disappointment' in Ipswich over levelling up decision
A decision to reject a town's bid for levelling-up cash has cast doubt on future projects, a council said. Ipswich Borough Council had launched a bid for £18m of government funding. The authority said the support would have helped boost the area's economic recovery. The rejection "puts in doubt"...
BBC
Ambulance response times: Services in Wales see record lows
The ambulance service received a record number of "red" life-threatening calls in a month in December. Of these 5,469 calls, only 39.5% received a response within eight minutes - a record low. This beat the previous month's low of 48%, with the target being 65%. The Welsh Ambulance Service said...
BBC
Victorian market building in Burslem given listed status
A historic indoor market in Stoke-on-Trent has been given listed status 20 years after it closed down. The Victorian Burslem Indoor Market, which was built in 1879, is currently unused but its future use is being looked at now it has grade II status. It was named among The Victorian...
BBC
Campaign to save Bristol primary school from closure likely lost
An award-winning primary school is set to shut despite a petition backed by nearly 1,700 people to keep it open. Bristol City Council is expected to close St Barnabas Primary School, in Montpelier, in August after a steady drop in pupil numbers. But parents are worried there will not be...
msn.com
Britishvolt expected to fall into administration
Britishvolt is expected to fall into administration on Tuesday morning, the BBC understands, after hopes of a last-minute bid for the company were dashed. A notice is expected to be filed in insolvency courts, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm, which plans a factory to make electric...
BBC
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Comments / 0