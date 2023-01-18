Read full article on original website
Men's prison is slammed by inspectors for not providing make-up its transgender inmates
HMP Northumberland in Morpeth has been criticised in a recent inspection for failing to provide make-up products for transgender prisoners.
School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows
A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon
A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
16-year-olds old enough to decide on gender ID change, education secretary suggests
Education secretary Gillian Keegan has suggested that she believes 16-year-olds are old enough to decide to change their gender identity – as a political row deepened about Westminster’s plans to block reforms passed in Scotland. Rishi Sunak’s government said it would block a gender self-identification law passed in Scotland, a move branded by Nicola Sturgeon as a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish parliament.The bill passed at Holyrood would lower the age Scots can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) from 18 to 16, as well as removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.Asked if she thought...
Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
‘Young people having a mental health crisis are just dismissed’
My son was diagnosed with autism at the age of nine, had a tough time at school and with family issues, and at 13 began to isolate himself away and would go into periods of depression. But that was nothing compared to what he was like when he turned 16....
Five million people in England and Wales are unpaid carers, census shows
Figures show 1.5m give more than 50 hours a week, as care system struggles with rising demand
University of Manchester students vow to continue protest at rent costs
Students in Manchester who are refusing to pay their rent in protest at high costs have vowed to carry on until "our demands are met". Campaigners said 250 University of Manchester students were cancelling payments and demanding a 30% reduction in rent at halls of residence. They said they were...
Tech bosses face jail if children not kept safe online after UK parliament deal
Tech executives whose platforms persistently fail to protect children from online harm will face criminal charges after ministers reached a deal with Conservative backbenchers. Rishi Sunak was facing the prospect of defeat in a Commons vote on Tuesday after a rebel amendment to the online safety bill won opposition support....
One in 10 pupils missed school because they felt unsafe – poll
One in 10 pupils reported missing school recently because they felt unsafe, research suggests.In a class of 30 pupils, this could mean between three pupils missed lessons “for safeguarding reasons”, according to the report from The Key, a support service for schools, and survey provider Edurio.In a foreword to the report, Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, warned that pupils missing school due to feeling unsafe are “at risk of disengaging completely”.The review, which features data collected from nearly 70,000 English pupils aged between seven and 18, suggests that a quarter of pupils felt only fairly safe...
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Cost of living: Wales student finance support up 9.4%
Welsh students are set to see a rise in maintenance support amid the cost of living crisis. The Welsh government has announced a rise of 9.4% for the 2023-24 academic year, subject to new regulations. The amount the average full-time student can claim in maintenance grants and loans will increase...
Black babies stillborn at almost twice rate of white babies, ONS figures show
Campaigners call for greater research into why there are such stark variations in England and Wales
David Nash inquest: Student 'likely to have lived' if seen in-person by GP
A law student who died after four remote GP appointments was likely to have lived if he had been seen face-to-face, a coroner has ruled. David Nash died in November 2020 after developing mastoiditis in his ear, which caused an abscess on his brain. Mr Nash, 26, spoke to a...
Alister Jack says the gender reform bill was blocked to protect women's spaces
The Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he was blocking the Scottish government's gender reform bill to protect safe spaces for women and children across Great Britain. He said the Scottish reforms would have "adverse effects on GB-wide legislation". Mr Jack said the UK government had received legal advice to stop...
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
Accessible playgrounds: 'Disabled children are being left out of playgrounds'
A charity is calling on the government to make sure all children have access to playgrounds. Newsround has spoken to two children who say they are not able to play in their local playgrounds. Research for Scope (who campaign for equality for disabled people) released in May 2022 found almost...
