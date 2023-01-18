Members of City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee have reviewed the findings of a report detailing problems during four significant events at Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant between 2018 and February 2022, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel infestation. The utility has addressed many of those problems and is in the process of addressing others, according to University of Texas professor Lynn Katz, who led the team at UT’s Center for Water and the Environment.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO