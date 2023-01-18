Read full article on original website
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks
The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
TxDOT seeks to record public comments about updates to I-35 project
The I-35 Capital Express Central Project preferred design in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement was released Dec. 7, and the public comment period is on until March 7. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to record public comments about the latest updates to the...
Here's why TxDOT is proposing a project to widen Highway 46 from New Braunfels to Seguin
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and improve State Highway 46 from I-35 in New Braunfels to I-10 in Seguin. The department stated in a news release that the improvements are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes, support population growth and increase safety.
City to look at electric vehicle building code updates
Austin’s building code may soon include updated provisions concerning electric vehicles and electric readiness for new construction. The city’s Resource Management Commission voted at its Jan. 17 meeting to recommend City Council initiate a public stakeholder process to develop rules for the vehicles and the electrical infrastructure needed to charge them.
TxDOT, Samsung, Williamson County break ground on CR 404 and FM 973 Improvement Project
TAYLOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Williamson County and Samsung are celebrating the groundbreaking for a road widening. Officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the CR 404 and FM 974 Improvement Project, which includes work at the intersection of the two roads that will widen both roads. The intersection is located near the new Samsung plant being built in Taylor.
Austin Water making progress but needs more employees
Members of City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee have reviewed the findings of a report detailing problems during four significant events at Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant between 2018 and February 2022, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel infestation. The utility has addressed many of those problems and is in the process of addressing others, according to University of Texas professor Lynn Katz, who led the team at UT’s Center for Water and the Environment.
Kyle halts construction, renovation work on downtown project at 104 S. Burleson St. indefinitely
Construction and renovations at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle, have been halted indefinitely. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council voted Jan. 17 to end its contract with Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects for work at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle. Contracts with any other firms involved in this project have also been ended.
LCRA starts on major improvements at Wirtz Dam
BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Improvements are underway at Wirtz Dam, a project that includes replacing the dam's 10 floodgates with new, custom-made gates that will ensure the dam continues to operate reliably. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) announced on Wednesday it has begun the $76 million, three-year project...
Traffic Alert: I-35 to close for Williams Drive bridge demolition
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound lanes of I-35 between Lakeway Drive and SH 29 to nightly traffic to demolish and remove the northern part of the Williams Drive Bridge.
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
newsradioklbj.com
TxDOT to Close I-35 Mainlanes for Weekend Bridge Demolition
Plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Williamson County this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to demolish and remove the northern portion of the Williams Drive bridge. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close...
‘It’s a big worry’: Piles of items collected at property on Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone
Piles and piles of tires, appliances, clothing and more have accumulated outside a San Marcos home.
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
Amid flooding concerns, Planning Commission OKs rezoning off South Congress
The Planning Commission voted last Tuesday in favor of a rezoning that would allow construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress and U.S. Highway 290. The rezoning concerns a 2-acre tract at 406 and 428 E. Alpine Road. In order to allow housing on the site, the property owner hopes to add a mixed-use (MU) designation to the site’s current General Office (GO-CO-NP) zoning.
Food plan committee balancing inflation worries against long-term needs
With food prices remaining persistently high as overall inflation levels continue to ease, the cost of food is likely to be one of many issues discussed in the coming weeks by the new group that will steer the creation of Austin’s first-ever area food plan. The Office of Sustainability...
Makeup of City Council committees slated for change
In addition to their work on City Council, Council members also serve on a variety of special committees, both within the city and with members from other entities, such as Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Travis County Commissioners Court. In a City Council Message Board post, Mayor Kirk Watson...
Kyle to open first Costco Wholesale this March
You ready to grab food samples and a $1.50 hotdog?
fox7austin.com
Homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in South Austin neighborhood explains actions
AUSTIN, Texas - A homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in a South Austin neighborhood explained his actions. Residents said he uses a chainsaw and machete to cut down trees in the middle of the night and now he’s taking a sledgehammer to city property. Residents in the Westgate...
Commission wants to add disabled business owners to minority contracting pool
Advocates for the city’s disabled community are pushing for people with disabilities to be added to the preferred class of vendors considered for contracting opportunities as part of the Minority-Owned Business Enterprise and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Program. At last week’s meeting of the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities,...
KHOU
'Texas Original' dispensary calls for loosened usage laws as medical marijuana applications open
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety recently opened an application process to potentially add more medical marijuana dispensaries, but some say the state needs to expand who can use it first. "Texas is a hot button right now because everyone's calling saying, 'I want a dispensary,'"...
