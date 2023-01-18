ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks

The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin Monitor

City to look at electric vehicle building code updates

Austin’s building code may soon include updated provisions concerning electric vehicles and electric readiness for new construction. The city’s Resource Management Commission voted at its Jan. 17 meeting to recommend City Council initiate a public stakeholder process to develop rules for the vehicles and the electrical infrastructure needed to charge them.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TxDOT, Samsung, Williamson County break ground on CR 404 and FM 973 Improvement Project

TAYLOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Williamson County and Samsung are celebrating the groundbreaking for a road widening. Officials gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony for the CR 404 and FM 974 Improvement Project, which includes work at the intersection of the two roads that will widen both roads. The intersection is located near the new Samsung plant being built in Taylor.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Water making progress but needs more employees

Members of City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee have reviewed the findings of a report detailing problems during four significant events at Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant between 2018 and February 2022, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel infestation. The utility has addressed many of those problems and is in the process of addressing others, according to University of Texas professor Lynn Katz, who led the team at UT’s Center for Water and the Environment.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

LCRA starts on major improvements at Wirtz Dam

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Improvements are underway at Wirtz Dam, a project that includes replacing the dam's 10 floodgates with new, custom-made gates that will ensure the dam continues to operate reliably. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) announced on Wednesday it has begun the $76 million, three-year project...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
newsradioklbj.com

TxDOT to Close I-35 Mainlanes for Weekend Bridge Demolition

Plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Williamson County this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to demolish and remove the northern portion of the Williams Drive bridge. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close...
Amid flooding concerns, Planning Commission OKs rezoning off South Congress

The Planning Commission voted last Tuesday in favor of a rezoning that would allow construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress and U.S. Highway 290. The rezoning concerns a 2-acre tract at 406 and 428 E. Alpine Road. In order to allow housing on the site, the property owner hopes to add a mixed-use (MU) designation to the site’s current General Office (GO-CO-NP) zoning.
AUSTIN, TX
Makeup of City Council committees slated for change

In addition to their work on City Council, Council members also serve on a variety of special committees, both within the city and with members from other entities, such as Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Travis County Commissioners Court. In a City Council Message Board post, Mayor Kirk Watson...
AUSTIN, TX
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

