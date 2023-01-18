ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman scams investors out of $600 million

What would you do if all your hard earned money got stolen from you in the blink of an eye?. Elizabeth HolmesPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. In the early 2000s, Elizabeth Holmes was a dropout of Stanford University and a self-made billionaire. She had just created Theranos, an innovative company that combined her love for science with her charisma to convince investors to invest in her company. But something went wrong: The machines they created weren't working properly but she kept them going by lying about it and using other labs to do their tests. Eventually Wall Street Journal found out about the fraud and the investors realized they had been lied to; at one point they sued Theranos for $2 billion dollars!
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Harbor Freight's Dirty Little Secret Response by Harbor Freight Execs

Turns out, executives from Harbor Freight caught wind of a popular YouTube video titled “Harbor Freight’s Dirty Little Secret” and have taken issue with some of the video claims. Discover now what they said and find out what Asian tool insiders reveal about the HF tools they make.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.

