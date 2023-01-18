Read full article on original website
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Woman scams investors out of $600 million
What would you do if all your hard earned money got stolen from you in the blink of an eye?. Elizabeth HolmesPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. In the early 2000s, Elizabeth Holmes was a dropout of Stanford University and a self-made billionaire. She had just created Theranos, an innovative company that combined her love for science with her charisma to convince investors to invest in her company. But something went wrong: The machines they created weren't working properly but she kept them going by lying about it and using other labs to do their tests. Eventually Wall Street Journal found out about the fraud and the investors realized they had been lied to; at one point they sued Theranos for $2 billion dollars!
Top Tesla investor has buyer's remorse and says Elon Musk is 'killing' the EV company with stock sales
Tesla's third largest shareholder appeared to show some buyer's remorse as he criticized Elon Musk's share sales. "I am 100% in Tesla bc I believe in Elon Musk and Tesla. But he is killing SH and Tesla. If I knew I wouldn't invest in Tesla," Leo KoGuan tweeted. But in...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
Harbor Freight's Dirty Little Secret Response by Harbor Freight Execs
Turns out, executives from Harbor Freight caught wind of a popular YouTube video titled “Harbor Freight’s Dirty Little Secret” and have taken issue with some of the video claims. Discover now what they said and find out what Asian tool insiders reveal about the HF tools they make.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
I borrowed $150,000 against my home to buy another property to list on Airbnb. It was worth it even though rising rates boosted my monthly costs by $140.
Many real-estate investors use HELOCs to grow their portfolios, but rising rates make them risky and costly. Tate Cline explained how he's coping.
Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes
On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive 8 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and beginning the next year's payment schedule.
