Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Pipeline Meeting Raises Further Questions
Concerned citizens, city and county leaders, farmers, and area business owners gathered in Duncan over the weekend to discuss the implications and dangers of a proposed carbon pipeline running through Hancock and Wright Counties. Area Democrat and Republican party members organized the meeting in tandem because of the concerns they were hearing from residents and businesses alike.
kiow.com
Worth County Board Discusses Winnebago County EMS Services
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will have to make some decisions regarding how they will pay for Emergency Medical Services in some parts of their county. Residents who are close to the Winnebago County line benefit from services coming from either Lake Mills or Forest City. Worth County District...
977thebolt.com
Admin phone lines currently down at Humboldt Law Enforcement Center
Humboldt, IA – The Humboldt Law Enforcement Center (LEC) has announced that their admin phone lines are currently down. Per the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the LEC asks individuals to please call (515) 269-3630 or 911 if needing service at this time.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
KCCI.com
Centerville officer terminated due to criminal investigation in another city
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville police officer has been relieved from duty after failing to tell the department he was involved in a shooting investigation in Mason City, records and Police Chief Tom Demry says. Officer Graffe Holmes was "relieved from duty" on Dec. 22. He had been with...
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
kiow.com
Stellar Industries Becomes Completely Employee Owned
Stellar Industries headquartered in Garner announced it is now 100% employee owned. Stellar established an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) in 1991 with employees recently owning approximately 52% of the company’s overall shares. President Dave Zrostlik stated that the company wanted to make this move to benefit everyone. According...
KIMT
Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns. Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward...
superhits1027.com
New owner says they are exploring putting housing on top of Southbridge Mall (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The new owners of Southbridge Mall say they now want to build housing on top of the current structure. Main Street Community Capital purchased the mall and announced they would repurpose it into a recreational and entertainment complex with restaurants, bars, the reopening of the movie theaters, and other family-friendly entertainment.
kiow.com
Free Tax Preparation Available
Iowans who need help filling out their income tax forms can take advantage of a free service through the Iowa State University Extension starting next week. Becky Koppen oversees the RSVP or Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Hamilton County. Koppen says low- to moderate-income Iowans can make use of VITA, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kicdam.com
Five People Charged Following Separate Pocahontas County Investigations
Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Facing Assault Charge
–An Algona man is facing an assault charge following an alleged incident earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a call just after 10:30 PM on Monday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 19-year-old Joshua Heuton on a charge of Assault, a simple misdemeanor.
KIMT
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
stormlakeradio.com
Search Warrant Executed at Rolfe Residence ; Two Arrested
A Rolfe man, wanted on multiple arrest warrants, was apprehended earlier this month, and that also led to the arrest of another individual. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Jason Ferguson was arrested back on January 6th at the residence at 41195 320th Avenue in Rolfe. A search warrant was executed, and a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the residence. Ferguson was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony...and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference With Official Acts, both simple misdemeanors.
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
kiow.com
Thomas Andrew Duregger
Thomas Andrew Duregger, 67, of Garner passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023, at Concord Care Center, with his wife of 46 years by his side. Tom had been battling Stage Four Metastatic Melanoma since his diagnosis in early November of 2022. Tom has requested a private family memorial to...
Comments / 0