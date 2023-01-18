ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha, IA

kiow.com

Pipeline Meeting Raises Further Questions

Concerned citizens, city and county leaders, farmers, and area business owners gathered in Duncan over the weekend to discuss the implications and dangers of a proposed carbon pipeline running through Hancock and Wright Counties. Area Democrat and Republican party members organized the meeting in tandem because of the concerns they were hearing from residents and businesses alike.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Worth County Board Discusses Winnebago County EMS Services

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will have to make some decisions regarding how they will pay for Emergency Medical Services in some parts of their county. Residents who are close to the Winnebago County line benefit from services coming from either Lake Mills or Forest City. Worth County District...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiow.com

Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents

The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Stellar Industries Becomes Completely Employee Owned

Stellar Industries headquartered in Garner announced it is now 100% employee owned. Stellar established an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) in 1991 with employees recently owning approximately 52% of the company’s overall shares. President Dave Zrostlik stated that the company wanted to make this move to benefit everyone. According...
GARNER, IA
KIMT

Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns. Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward...
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

New owner says they are exploring putting housing on top of Southbridge Mall (VIDEO)

MASON CITY — The new owners of Southbridge Mall say they now want to build housing on top of the current structure. Main Street Community Capital purchased the mall and announced they would repurpose it into a recreational and entertainment complex with restaurants, bars, the reopening of the movie theaters, and other family-friendly entertainment.
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Free Tax Preparation Available

Iowans who need help filling out their income tax forms can take advantage of a free service through the Iowa State University Extension starting next week. Becky Koppen oversees the RSVP or Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Hamilton County. Koppen says low- to moderate-income Iowans can make use of VITA, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Five People Charged Following Separate Pocahontas County Investigations

Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA
algonaradio.com

Algona Man Facing Assault Charge

–An Algona man is facing an assault charge following an alleged incident earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a call just after 10:30 PM on Monday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 19-year-old Joshua Heuton on a charge of Assault, a simple misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
MANKATO, MN
stormlakeradio.com

Search Warrant Executed at Rolfe Residence ; Two Arrested

A Rolfe man, wanted on multiple arrest warrants, was apprehended earlier this month, and that also led to the arrest of another individual. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Jason Ferguson was arrested back on January 6th at the residence at 41195 320th Avenue in Rolfe. A search warrant was executed, and a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the residence. Ferguson was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony...and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference With Official Acts, both simple misdemeanors.
ROLFE, IA
kiow.com

Thomas Andrew Duregger

Thomas Andrew Duregger, 67, of Garner passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023, at Concord Care Center, with his wife of 46 years by his side. Tom had been battling Stage Four Metastatic Melanoma since his diagnosis in early November of 2022. Tom has requested a private family memorial to...
GARNER, IA

