Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
SILive.com
National Weather Service issues winter storm advisories for New York
A wide-spanning storm that pushed from the Southern and Midwestern United States has spurred numerous winter weather advisories across New York and is expected to disrupt travel to close out the week. Snowy and icy conditions are forecasted to affect northern parts of the state through Thursday night, but New...
When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
pix11.com
Rain coming to NY, NJ area, forecast shows
It was another unseasonably mild day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures warmed into the low and mid 50s in most locations on Wednesday. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which was 14 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 16th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures. In addition, the winds were whipping around out there as gusts in excess of 35 mph were seen in parts of the area.
NYC is experiencing its fourth longest snow drought on record but first flurry expected next week
New York has been snowless for 313 days, making it the fourth longest drought recorded. It is on track to become the second latest-recorded snowfall of the season, breaking 1871 record.
New York City has lacked snow so far this winter, but late-season storms can cripple the Big Apple
There's something magical about walking through the streets of New York City while snow falls. As we move into the middle of winter and approach Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, millions in the Big Apple and along the I-95 corridor wonder, "Where's the snow?"
pix11.com
Chance of rain around New York City, wet snow in the suburbs
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for much of Tuesday before passing to the north of the area. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The rain may mix with wet snow over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
First 5 p.m. sunset of the year in NYC coming up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the first signs of spring’s approach is coming. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in New York City will be on Saturday, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will slowly get later after that and the area won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November. On Nov. 4, […]
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can now get 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets for trips across New York this winter
While the snow holds off (for now), this winter is shaping up to be the perfect time to get out of the city and travel across the beautiful state of New York. And Amtrak has a deal to make it all the more possible. The Amtrak New York Winter BOGO...
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
Popular Dirt Track Will Run At Least One More Season In New York
Big news came via social media this week for fans of dirt track racing in the Hudson Valley. When the 2022 season wrapped up in Middletown, New York at the Orange County Fair Speedway the 2023 season seemed to be up in the air. This week (January 16, 2023) the...
NBC New York
Holland Tunnel Closures: One Tube Will Close 6 Nights a Week Thru 2025 — What to Know
Thinking of doing any late-night drives from New York City to New Jersey any time soon? If so, you may want to avoid the Holland Tunnel for the next few years. That's because starting Feb. 5, the New Jersey-bound tube will be closed off to traffic during the overnight hours. The closure, which goes from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. six nights a week, will last through 2025, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Tuesday.
Here’s where Advance/SILive.com readers say they’re spotting deer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials say they’ve clipped into Staten Island’s deer population, but their efforts seem to have done little to address locals’ perception about the issue. Overall, numbers from the Parks Department show that the number of deer has decreased 30%...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey
SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Lincoln Tunnel Takes Toll as Holland Tunnel Closes Overnight Through 2025 for NJ-Bound Drivers
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced yesterday that the New Jersey-bound north tube of the Holland Tunnel is to close six nights a week for post-Hurricane Sandy repairs until 2025. The decision, more than 10 years after the superstorm, will lead to overnight traffic diversions to the nearby Lincoln Tunnel […] The post Lincoln Tunnel Takes Toll as Holland Tunnel Closes Overnight Through 2025 for NJ-Bound Drivers appeared first on W42ST.
constructiondive.com
Las Vegas Sands plans $4B casino development in Long Island, NY
Las Vegas Sands, a Paradise, Nevada-based casino and resort company, announced plans to develop a multi-billion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project on Long Island, New York, according to a company press release. The transaction, which still requires certain approvals, would grant the resort company control of up to 80...
NBC New York
Tractor Trailer Falls Off Overpass Onto West I-287 Lanes Below in Westchester County; 1 Dead
A tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday, killing the truck's driver and injuring another motorist. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police. Chopper...
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
(WWNY) - A winter storm warning has been issued for northern St. Lawrence County. It’s in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service expects heavy snow with mixed precipitation during that time. The NWS forecasts 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice...
