New York City, NY

SILive.com

National Weather Service issues winter storm advisories for New York

A wide-spanning storm that pushed from the Southern and Midwestern United States has spurred numerous winter weather advisories across New York and is expected to disrupt travel to close out the week. Snowy and icy conditions are forecasted to affect northern parts of the state through Thursday night, but New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.  New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rain coming to NY, NJ area, forecast shows

It was another unseasonably mild day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures warmed into the low and mid 50s in most locations on Wednesday. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which was 14 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 16th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures. In addition, the winds were whipping around out there as gusts in excess of 35 mph were seen in parts of the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Chance of rain around New York City, wet snow in the suburbs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for much of Tuesday before passing to the north of the area. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The rain may mix with wet snow over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

First 5 p.m. sunset of the year in NYC coming up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the first signs of spring’s approach is coming.  The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in New York City will be on Saturday, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will slowly get later after that and the area won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November.  On Nov. 4, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Holland Tunnel Closures: One Tube Will Close 6 Nights a Week Thru 2025 — What to Know

Thinking of doing any late-night drives from New York City to New Jersey any time soon? If so, you may want to avoid the Holland Tunnel for the next few years. That's because starting Feb. 5, the New Jersey-bound tube will be closed off to traffic during the overnight hours. The closure, which goes from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. six nights a week, will last through 2025, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Lincoln Tunnel Takes Toll as Holland Tunnel Closes Overnight Through 2025 for NJ-Bound Drivers

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced yesterday that the New Jersey-bound north tube of the Holland Tunnel is to close six nights a week for post-Hurricane Sandy repairs until 2025. The decision, more than 10 years after the superstorm, will lead to overnight traffic diversions to the nearby Lincoln Tunnel […] The post Lincoln Tunnel Takes Toll as Holland Tunnel Closes Overnight Through 2025 for NJ-Bound Drivers appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

Las Vegas Sands plans $4B casino development in Long Island, NY

Las Vegas Sands, a Paradise, Nevada-based casino and resort company, announced plans to develop a multi-billion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project on Long Island, New York, according to a company press release. The transaction, which still requires certain approvals, would grant the resort company control of up to 80...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

