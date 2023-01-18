ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools

LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
ARIZONA STATE
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt this. afternoon, becoming northeast 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. this evening through early Monday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as. low as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter. mile or less in dense fog,...
HANFORD, CA

