Nebraska received a commit from Georgia tight end transfer Arik Gilbert. Three takes on the decision on the 6-foot-5, 248 pounder:. The Huskers make a crucial addition at a position of need. With the departure of Travis Vokolek — NU’s No. 1 tight end by some margins last season — it made sense for coach Matt Rhule to add a seasoned tight end for position coach Bob Wager. Gilbert, heading into his fourth season of college football, fits that bill. Provided he’s good to go off the field, Gilbert can play right away with returnee Nate Boerkircher and, if healthy, Chris Hickman. Everyone else, including twice-injured Thomas Fidone, is a question mark. For a program that wants to use tight ends, Gilbert’s addition was important.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO