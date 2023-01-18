ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Kearney Hub

McKewon: Three takes on former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transferring to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Georgia tight end transfer Arik Gilbert. Three takes on the decision on the 6-foot-5, 248 pounder:. The Huskers make a crucial addition at a position of need. With the departure of Travis Vokolek — NU’s No. 1 tight end by some margins last season — it made sense for coach Matt Rhule to add a seasoned tight end for position coach Bob Wager. Gilbert, heading into his fourth season of college football, fits that bill. Provided he’s good to go off the field, Gilbert can play right away with returnee Nate Boerkircher and, if healthy, Chris Hickman. Everyone else, including twice-injured Thomas Fidone, is a question mark. For a program that wants to use tight ends, Gilbert’s addition was important.
