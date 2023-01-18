GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While some lingering snow fell over the higher elevations, skies were clearing out and we even started to see some sunshine in the valleys across the Western Slope yesterday afternoon. Skies continued to clear across the region through the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s in the valleys with single digits and below-zero numbers in the higher elevations. Those clear skies won’t be hanging around for long, though. Clouds will be back on the increase once again today ahead of the arrival of our next opportunity to see some increased rain chances.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO