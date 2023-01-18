Amare Holmes scores 20 points to help Ridgeland past Cleveland Central

RIDGELAND —Ridgeland is built around defense, and they showed it Tuesday night.

The Titans held Cleveland Central to 14 second-half points, and star guard Amare Holmes did just enough down the stretch as the Titans were able to hold off Cleveland Central 49-43 in a key non-division matchup of Class 5A contest.

“We had to come out and put pressure on them and play our typical defense that we love playing,” said Ridgeland coach Terron McIntyre. “We make our pressure defense turn into our offense and push it on down to the end and down the stretch the playmakers we need to make plays made them.”

It was easy to imagine Tuesday's game as potential playoff matchup come mid-February.

The first quarter was back-and-forth that saw Cleveland Central hold a slim 13-12 lead.

The two teams combined for just 11 points in the second quarter, and the Wolves held a 20-16 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was the difference in the game, as the Titans outscored Cleveland Central 16-6. Holmes scored eight points in the quarter to help give Ridgeland a 32-26 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Cleveland Central would cut the Ridgeland lead down to 36-34, but the Titans got a lay-up by Holmes and Chance Sutton hit a free throw to stretch the lead to 39-34.

The Wolves went on a 7-2 run to tie the game 41-41 with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

Holmes hit a pair of free throws with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter to Ridgeland the lead for good at 43-41.

The Titans hit 8-of-10 free throws in the final minute of the game to stretch the lead out to 49-43.

“Our defense is what we strive on," McIntyre said. "I tell the guys we can score, but if you can shut somebody down then they’re not scoring and we can score. So I like defense more than offense. We play in very tough division, so the more teams we can play out of region that are tough like Cleveland Central that gives us an opportunity to be ready for district tournament and a chance to try to get in the playoffs.”

Holmes, who was coming off an MVP performance in a Rumble in the South win over Hartfield Academy, finished Tuesday night with a game-high 20 points to lead Ridgeland, while Phil Nelson added 10 points for the Titans (14-8).

“In the first half ,we weren’t talking on defense and they were getting buckets," Holmes said. "So at half we changed defenses and they struggled scoring. We had to be more aggressive on the offensive end and we were in the second half.

"We’ve been on roll lately after losing some close games, but as long as we can score and play defense like we know how to we will be fine.”

Jayden Sampson had 18 points to lead Cleveland Central, while Tayler Berryhill added 13 points for the Wolves (17-7).

“We’re still growing," Cleveland Central coach Bernard Berryhill said. "Tonight, I think if a play or two would’ve bounced our way, then the outcome might have been different. I told the guys before, this game will be like a barometer for us and a measuring stick for the progress we made. We didn’t have guys step up and make plays on offense cause we had a couple key guys get injured, and we became staggered. This game helps us prepare for division play and the district tournament and hopefully a long journey.”