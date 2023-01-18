Read full article on original website
Which Yankees Baseball Hall of Fame snub is most egregious?
In the long, glorious history of the New York Yankees, the most decorated franchise in professional sports, it’s very difficult to argue for unfair treatment — except in areas where the personal biases of writers are allowed to intervene. The Yankees have been outright dominant over the course...
How a burden-free season and a new lease on the Mets’ third base job has Eduardo Escobar fired up
Eduardo Escobar may not be Carlos Correa, but the Mets would like to believe he’s better than the .726 OPS he brought to the lineup last season. Quietly, the veteran third baseman suffered emotionally last year, dealing with multiple family matters Mets officials believe affected his play. Those issues began to resolve later in the season, which coincided with a breakout September that earned Escobar National League Player of the Month honors. “I could tell there was a lot of stuff going on in his life and you could almost tell on the field when it started turning for him,” manager Buck...
The 2023 Hall of Fame election announcement happens Tuesday, Jan. 24. Before the news drops, we're giving you a chance to cast your own ballot. Keeping with BBWAA rules, please vote only once and for no more than 10 players. We'll share our in-house results Monday, Jan. 20.
Braves Hall of Fame profile: Gary Sheffield
There was a time that 400 career home runs got a player into the Baseball Hall of Fame. In order to hit two more home runs for 400 for his career, Dale Murphy joined the new expansion Colorado Rockies. The Rockies were playing in Mile High Stadium with a short left and left-center fence. He admitted that even with the thin air and short porch, at his advanced age that he couldn’t hit one out during batting practice.
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado Rockies
The Boston Red Sox are having an offseason to remember, or potentially forget. While they have made major moves like signing Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida, signing elite closer Kenley Jansen, and extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, the Boston Red Sox also have lost fan-favorite all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, as well as losing Trevor Story for many months due to surgery on his arm.
Hall of Fame 2023: Jeff Kent hit more home runs than any second baseman in history
Jeff Kent is considered one of the best power-hitting second baseman in history. However, that may not be good enough to get into the Hall of Fame.
Jan. 19, 1972- Sandy Koufax was the youngest player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame; He'd played only 12 seasons
Winner of the Cy Young Award and a left-handed pitcher, Sanford 'Sandy' Koufax debuted in Major League Baseball in 1955. Koufax was working with a limited baseball background and initially struggled with control. Over time, Koufax's raw talent and practice landed him regularly throwing for the Dodgers when the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. On Jan. 19, 1972, Koufax became the youngest player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after having played only 12 seasons. [i]
The best baseball players born on Jan. 19
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 19. The Mets have had two absolute golden seasons: 1969 and 1986. Matlack showed up two years after the former and retired three years before the latter (though he was pitching for Texas by then). No matter: After winning a Rookie of the Year Award, notching three All-Star berths and helping the Mets reach the 1973 World Series, his place in team history remains quite prominent.
Your guide to 2023 HOF election results (Tues., MLB Network)
We know Fred McGriff is headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But will the Crime Dog have his day on the dais all to himself?. The answer comes at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, when MLB Network will reveal the results of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.
Four more added to Mets Hall of Fame
Al Leiter, Howard Johnson and broadcasters Gary Cohen and Howie Rose will be the next members of the Mets Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday, while longtime media relations director Jay Horwitz is set to be honored with the Mets Hall of Fame Achievement Award. The inductions will take place Saturday, June 3 prior to the Mets’ 4:10 p.m. game against the Blue Jays at Citi Field. After the upcoming inductions, the Mets will have 34 members in their Hall of Fame.
8 biggest surprises of 2022-23 Hot Stove season
You should not be surprised to be reading this. Every year, we run a list of the most surprising developments of the Hot Stove season, because every year a bunch of stuff happens that catches us off-guard. Though there is still plenty of time for more dumbfounding developments, let’s recap...
MLB Network's Top 10 Players Right Now at every position
MLB Network kicked off its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position on Jan. 10 when it rolled out its list of the game’s best relief pitchers in the first installment of 10 weeknight specials. Using rankings based on past player...
Cease passes on World Baseball Classic -- and here's why
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease would be a coveted addition to any 2023 World Baseball Classic roster. The 27-year-old White Sox right-hander fanned 453 over 349 2/3 innings covering the last two seasons, posting a 2.20 ERA during the 2022 campaign and finishing second in the American League Cy Young voting. He was on the 50-man WBC interest list for Team USA and Team Israel, with Jewish heritage in his lineage, but in a Tuesday evening Zoom conference, Cease explained why he passed on this special opportunity.
Licey on doorstep of record 23rd title in Dominican
In another close game Tuesday, the Tigres del Licey defeated the Estrellas Orientales, 3-1, at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven Dominican Winter League finals. The Tigres are now one win away from taking home their 23rd LIDOM championship,...
Red Sox, Duvall agree on one-year deal (source)
BOSTON -- The Red Sox continued to re-make their roster on Wednesday, agreeing with veteran outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year deal worth $7 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Duvall can also earn up to an additional $3 million in performance bonuses. The agreement, which has not...
Meet the Yankee drawing comps to Gary Sheffield
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The newest name to know in the Yankees organization is Brando Mayea. This past week, the Yankees agreed to an estimated $4.35 million...
Johnson, Porter make umpiring history as crew chiefs
NEW YORK -- Umpires Adrian Johnson and Alan Porter were named the second and third Black crew chiefs after assignments for the 2023 season were announced on Thursday. Johnson and Porter join Kerwin Danley (2020-21) as the only Black umpires to hold that position in AL/NL history. The two have...
Eppler, Mets not done yet this offseason
NEW YORK -- Now that the Carlos Correa saga is in the past, the Mets can move forward with the rest of their offseason. The bulk of their business is already complete, having taken place during a December blitz that saw owner Steve Cohen shell out nearly half a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts.
Inbox: Will Judge wear a 'C' on his uniform?
There are less than 30 days until Yankees pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Tampa, Fla. It’s a new year, and it’s time to dig in for a fresh look into the Yankees Inbox and see what you, the fans, are asking about:. Will Aaron Judge...
5 potential infield targets for Red Sox
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a month, the 2023 Red Sox will be gathered under the warm sun of Fort Myers, Fla. It stands to reason that some of the current holes on the roster will be filled by then.
