Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection to San Pablo auto theft ring
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect described as “armed and dangerous” remains on the loose after police arrested four others in connection to a “sophisticated stolen vehicle ring,” the San Pablo Police Department announced Friday. Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, 19, of Hayward, remains outstanding and is wanted in connection to the ring that targeted high-end […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool
SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
Tesla crashes into pool killing woman in San Rafael
A woman died after her Tesla crashed into a pool in San Rafael on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol in Marin.
Oakland police seek suspect wanted for attempted rape
Police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a man who attempted to sexually assault an employee at an Oakland business. Oakland Police Department officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to the business located in the 4700 block of International Boulevard on reports of the attempted assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, according to a department statement. The victim told...
SFist
Suspected Stolen Car Plunges Off Cliff on Twin Peaks During Chase, Lands On Another Car
A vehicle suspected of being stolen that was being chased by SFPD officers Wednesday night on Twin Peaks went off a cliff and landed on its side atop a parked vehicle on a roadway below. The chase occurred around midnight last night, as KPIX reports, and it began when SFPD...
ksro.com
Vallejo Man Arrested for Drug Sales in Petaluma
A 63-year-old man from Vallejo has been arrested in Petaluma for selling drugs. Last night, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard. He contacted the person inside and saw a large amount of psylocibin next to him. The man, Michael Morand, was detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside, the officer found over a pound of additional illegal controlled substances, along with other evidence of drug sales. Morand was arrested for drug sales and transportation.
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
pioneerpublishers.com
Hit and run suspected in Pittsburg teen’s death
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — An apparent hit and run-on January 7 is now the focus in the death of a missing 19-year-old Pittsburg man who was discovered down an embankment along Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced January 16 that Damond Lazenby Jr.,...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of mentally ill man accused of killing Oakland postal worker speaks out
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of a man with bipolarity and schizophrenia called for greater awareness of mental illness following the death of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Oakland last week. Wilbert Winchester, 28, allegedly stabbed Dilma Franks-Spruill to death Jan. 11, in the 1500 block of Eighth Street...
Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
Marin Co. bike thieves using sophisticated means to steal high-end bicycles
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Residential burglaries in Marin County targeting high-end bicycles are increasing and getting more sophisticated, according to Central Marin Police. There has been a rise in high-end bikes being stolen from residential garages, according to an alert sent out from the police. There have been 10 reported cases of such thefts […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
Pittsburg man found guilty of murdering wife
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was found guilty on Friday of first degree murder for the death of his wife. Kevin Jerome Easter, 62, shot his wife multiple times at their home on Aug. 7, 2013, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office. Easter went on trial […]
richmondstandard.com
Richmond police patrol activity report Jan. 9-12
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 847 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
Police seek additional suspects of teacher who allegedly assaulted student
San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement. San Jose police detectives investigated the messages...
