actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
Lassen County News
SPD releases information on Jan. 14 fatal crash
According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, Gustavo Aguirre-Cases, 29, of Susanville, died in a single car accident on Skyline Extension, east of Highway 139 Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the statement, officers were dispatched to the area about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 14 on a report of a...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
Nevada County deputies investigate death at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her cell Tuesday morning. According to a news release, 40-year-old Amy Wayne Morris from Truckee, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility around 9:20 a.m.
Plumas County News
Sheriff: Beginning Sunday just one vehicle to patrol the entire county due to staffing crisis
What Sheriff Todd Johns has been predicting for months has happened — critical staffing levels are forcing him to take deputies off the streets — beginning Sunday. Sheriff Johns made the announcement during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Jan. 17. “We will only be operating one two-man vehicle during the day and one at night,” he told the supervisors.
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
Plumas County News
Pile burning to continue this week on the Plumas
All three ranger districts on the Plumas National Forest are planning to conduct pile burning this week as conditions allow. Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Feather River Ranger District is planning to begin treating approximately 50 acres of hand piles near Concow Rim Road. This treatment is preparing the area for tree planting as part of forest restoration efforts later this winter.
actionnewsnow.com
$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
Plumas County News
Will the new fire map impact your insurance rates?
As Plumas County residents looked at the map displayed on the wall of the Mineral Building, they saw a sea of red. Most now live in what Cal Fire has deemed “very high hazard severity” zones. While the map is designed to be a tool to help agencies manage fire risk, it’s feared the reality will mean canceled homeowner’s insurance or sharp increases in premiums.
Plumas County News
Communities Rising January 17: DFC Survey Needs You
Which do you prefer: snow or rain? I prefer an open escape route and highway. I’ve been researching the history of Feather River Canyon and the building of the scenic route designated highway for a story for the March edition of High Country Life. It’s a fascinating feat of engineering on par with the pyramids as far as I’m concerned. As I read up on it, I’m amazed it was ever built in the first place. Humans do some crazy things and accomplish the wild but cannot over power and tame.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise police dog sniffs out drugs, stolen merchandise
PARADISE, Calif. - A Paradise police dog helped get drugs off the street during a traffic stop Tuesday. An officer pulled over a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. at Clark Road and Wagstaff Road for expired registration. Police said inside the vehicle K-9 Titan also helped officers recover stolen merchandise worth...
mynspr.org
Residents oppose decision to close three Butte County fire stations for the winter
Katherine Willis moved to Berry Creek this year, in part, to be closer to emergency services for her disabled husband. “Last month, we were in Arizona, and he fell off the bed. It took me two hours to pick him up,” she said. “Our nearest fire department was five miles away. But it's volunteer. And there's not usually people there.”
Plumas County News
Estelle Leiber – June 20, 1935 – December 18, 2022
Estelle Leiber passed away suddenly Sunday evening on December 18th, 2022. Her family was by her side until she went to her Eternal Home. She was 87 years old. Estelle was born on June 20, 1935, to Albert and Cayatana Pescador Acosta in Durango, Mexico. When Estelle was a young...
actionnewsnow.com
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Accident in Front of Grass Valley Fire Station
State Route 49 Accident Near La Barr Meadows Causes Minor Trauma. An injury accident resulting in minor trauma occurred in Grass Valley on January 14. The collision happened along State Route 49 at La Barr Meadows in front of the fire station around 3:53 p.m. All southbound lanes were blocked by the accident, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
actionnewsnow.com
Woman rescued from flood waters, cited for driving around road closure sign
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was cited after she was rescued from flood waters on Ord Ferry Road in Butte County Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report that a vehicle drove around a road-closed sign and...
Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California
(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
Lassen County News
Lassen County’s Jennifer Banning named President Chief of Probation Officers of California for 2023
The Chief Probation Officers of California announced the election of its 2023 executive officers: President Chief Jennifer Branning (Lassen County), President Elect Chief Kelly Vernon (Kings County), and Secretary/Treasurer Chief Steve Jackson (San Joaquin County). “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead as the President of the Chief...
actionnewsnow.com
Cohasset Road in Chico to close Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Public Works says the southbound lane of Cohasset Road from Airpark Road to the Compost Yard will be closed due to road construction Thursday, Jan. 19. Public Works is encouraging drivers to expect delays and plan accordingly. The closure is for the Cohasset Road Widening Project.
