Which do you prefer: snow or rain? I prefer an open escape route and highway. I’ve been researching the history of Feather River Canyon and the building of the scenic route designated highway for a story for the March edition of High Country Life. It’s a fascinating feat of engineering on par with the pyramids as far as I’m concerned. As I read up on it, I’m amazed it was ever built in the first place. Humans do some crazy things and accomplish the wild but cannot over power and tame.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO