South Sound high school winter sports roundup (Jan. 16 to 21)

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A

TAHOMA 75, KENTRIDGE 68

Tahoma outlasted Kentridge on Tuesday night as a result of double-digit scoring performances from all five starters. The win keeps the Bears as one of two unbeaten 4A NPSL programs.

Tahoma forward Adam Davis posted an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, pacing his teammates in the program’s fifth straight win.

Chargers guard Jamari Harris dropped a game-high 23, sparking a late comeback that fell short by single-digits.

Tahoma (8-0, 11-3) joins Federal Way (8-0, 15-1) on the 4A NPSL mountaintop. Kentridge (6-2, 13-3) remains within striking distance, a close third with five contests to play.

“We graduated nine (seniors) last year... but we kind of knew we had pretty good guys coming back,” said Tahoma coach Rick Tripp. “But we emphasize that. Those were our five starters that (had) double-digits.”

Kentridge’s 29 points in the fourth quarter — 14 from Harris alone — and flurry of foul shots weren’t enough to claw back.

BOX SCORE

KR: 14-13-12-29—68

T: 17-15-22-21–75

Scoring: (T) Adam Davis 18, Kevin Williams 14, Jayden Stephens 12, Dalton Brown 11, Logan McGough 10; (KR) Jamari Harris 23, Jalon Blackwell 15

OLYMPIA 76, ROGERS 53

The Bears were off and running against the Rams, jumping out to a quick lead that they would never relinquish for the rest of the game.

After settling into an early rhythm, Rogers had little defensive answers for senior Andreas Englholm controlling inside the paint. The 6-foot-7 forward came away with a game-high 21 for Olympia.

Engholm wasn’t the only Bear to hit at least 20 points either, as senior Parker Gerrits also dropped 20 on the Rams. Rounding out the top scorers for Olympia was senior Mason Juergens. He knocked down 15, including four three-pointers.

“We moved the ball well. We were settling early for shots and it lasted most of the game,” said coach John Kiley. “[Engholm] did a great job inside being a consistent presence, and [Juergens] had four-three’s. That created more space for our guys… Our offense was definitely the key. This is the time that we are supposed to take additional steps, so tonight was a good night.”

Leading the Rams was senior Jackson Yoder with 15 points. Behind him were sophomores Treyshawn Witherspoon and Dylan Dilderhus, both netting 13 on the night.

Olympia (9-1, 14-3) continues to hold down the 4A SPSL South with their win and prepares to take on Bellarmine next. That will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Bellarmine Preparatory High School.

BOX SCORE

O: 23-15-20-18—76

R: 14-9-17-12—53

Scoring: (O) Andreas Engholm 21, Parker Gerrits 20, Mason Juergens 15; (R) Jackson Yoder 15, Treyshawn Witherspoon 13, Dylan Gilderhus 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A

TAHOMA 58, KENTRIDGE 32

An unbeaten in the 4A NSPL has fallen: Tahoma (8-1, 14-2) knocked off Kentridge (7-1, 10-4) as Tuesday’s visitor, narrowing the margin for error in a top-heavy race for the league title.

A second-half surge pushed the Bears into the driver’s seat by halftime -- a position they never returned.

Junior guard Lily Cavanaugh dropped a game-high 14 for Tahoma. Angelina, a senior and Lily’s sister, posted 11. The pair were the only players to reach double-digits.

“We played well in our zone and mixed in some pressing... I thought we kept them off balance,” Tahoma coach Pete Smith said. “The kids played hard and got after it for 32 minutes.”

Freshman point guard Bailey Nettleton sunk a trio of three-pointers, and Bears senior forward Lauryn Frederickson impressed Smith around the glass. The senior added eight points.

Tahoma’s defense allowed 14 points in the entirety of the second half. The loss by Kentridge leaves two unbeaten programs in the 4A NPSL: Decatur (7-0, 12-3) and Kentwood (7-0, 11-4). Those squads meet at Decatur High School on Jan. 30.

Said Kentridge coach Brad McDowell: “We battled, we never gave up, and never stopped competing.”

BOX SCORE

T: 14-19-10-15—58

KR: 10-8-7-7—32

Scoring: (T) Lily Cavanaugh 14, Angelina Cavanaugh 11, Bailey Nettleton 9, Lauryn Fredrickson 8, Hope Hassmann 5; (KR) Jayla Keowla 7, Tia Schanbeck 6, Trinity Schanbeck 6, Andrea Pop 7