Desert Aires present concert in Sun City Grand

Grace Community Church in Surprise welcomes the Desert Aires Chorus for a show at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Grace Community Church, 16165 W Mountain View Blvd., in Sun City Grand.

The Desert Aires Chorus is dedicated to the preservation of the music style known as Barbershop Harmony. They strive to entertain and educate audiences about the music of the heralded “Tin Pan Alley“ days to the four-part, a cappella music of more recent times.

Masks are optional for audience members. A $10 donation per attendee is suggested.

Reservation can be made on the church website: https://www.gcc-epc.com/ .

e