ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Desert Aires present concert in Sun City Grand

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivh5v_0kIM6jkt00

Grace Community Church in Surprise welcomes the Desert Aires Chorus for a show at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Grace Community Church, 16165 W Mountain View Blvd., in Sun City Grand.

The Desert Aires Chorus is dedicated to the preservation of the music style known as Barbershop Harmony. They strive to entertain and educate audiences about the music of the heralded “Tin Pan Alley“ days to the four-part, a cappella music of more recent times.

Masks are optional for audience members. A $10 donation per attendee is suggested.

Reservation can be made on the church website: https://www.gcc-epc.com/ .

e

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

Groundbreaking set for Circle K outside Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek

Schnepf Farms of Queen Creek announced a noon groundbreaking Jan. 20 for a Circle K gas station and mini mart. "We're excited to announce that you'll soon have the convenience of a gas station and mini mart just outside of Schnepf Farms! Circle K is breaking ground today at noon," they posted this morning on their Facebook page.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix is a unique home located in South Mountain Park, and is a must-stop if you are in the area. Scorpion Gulch was built as a home and store by William Lunsford. Lunsford’s store sold curios, Indigenous-made items, sodas, and candy. It was still in operation in...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Where Will the Valley’s Next Auto Mall be Built?

Mullin360 Arizona’s Leading Auto Mall Developer to Finish In-Depth Analysis and Study to Assess the Best New Location That Could Result in Tens of Millions for Host City. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Known for impacting communities through its cutting edge and innovative development, Scottsdale-based Mullin360 is currently in the wrap up stages of its in-depth assessment and analysis to determine the highest impact area for the Valley’s next auto mall development.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
prescottenews.com

The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ

Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Genni Franklin

A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. You see them everywhere: girls' weekend getaway, yoga-and-wine retreats, and girls-only trips to an exotic locale. But when it comes to planning your next friends trip, you might feel like you’ve seen it all before. That is until you stumble upon a city like Scottsdale, AZ.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Day Trips To Take Around Phoneix (With Pics!)

There are plenty of amazing places to visit and fun things to do around Phoenix. And, here are some of the best day trips from Phoenix to add to your list. The best day trips from Phoenix are Flagstaff, Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat, Payton, Sedona, and Mesa. Each of these destinations offers a unique, special and memorable experience. The destination that you choose will depend on whether you are fond of nature, history, art or architecture.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Scottsdale Quarter | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

In Scottsdale you must visit the Scottsdale Quarter to complement your shopping trip. It is not very big like other malls in Phoenix Arizona but it is quite nice to walk around an afternoon with the family. And it is not for less since there are good clothing stores and restaurants, besides that it is quite beautiful. Its store offering includes good brands such as Vineyard Vines, Buckle, Urban Outfiters, Sephora makeup store and Bonobos.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure

PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town

Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Outdoor Living Design & Install Company System Pavers Expands to Arizona

The nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company System Pavers has expanded to Arizona with the opening of a new Tempe office earlier this month. The new location gives homeowners across the Phoenix-metro area access to System Pavers’s high-quality services that help transform outdoor living spaces through elements such as outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways, turf and more. The company offers complimentary consultation, personalized design and comprehensive, professional installation.
TEMPE, AZ
designboom.com

frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M

Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy