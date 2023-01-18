ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small hillside collapses outside Johnny Mathis’ home in Hollywood Hills

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
A small hillside collapsed Tuesday in the Hollywood Hills outside the longtime home of singer Johnny Mathis.

No injuries were reported in the minor slide, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. and damaged some landscaping and underground piping. But the dirt and rocks that slid in the 1400 block of Sunset Plaza Drive heavily damaged a parked silver Jaguar, which ABC7 reported belongs to the singer.

The station aired photos of the damaged car that it reported were provided by a representative for Mathis.

Mathis lives in an estate in the 1400 block of Stebbins Terrace, overlooking Sunset Plaza Drive. The home, which Mathis has owned for decades, was damaged in a well-publicized fire in 2015.

The hillside collapse followed a week of stormy weather that doused the Southland and caused mudslides and debris flows in some areas, closing some streets.

One lane of Sunset Plaza Drive was blocked by the collapsed hillside. Mathis’ home itself did not appear to suffer any damage.

