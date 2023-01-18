Standoff in Southwest Bakersfield, BPD and S.W.A.T. involved

UPDATE (6:40 a.m.): Roads are being cleared in a neighborhood in Southwest Bakersfield following a standoff between a man, the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), and a S.W.A.T. team.

According to police, 59-year-old Richard Firo has been taken into custody after being arrested for false imprisonment, domestic violence, and multiple counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Police responded to a home on Cibola Drive just after 9 p.m. last night for a domestic violence call. When they arrived, a woman exited the home before Firo allegedly began firing at police, according to the BPD. Officers returned fire and Firo barricaded himself within the home. He was taken into custody this morning, unharmed.

The BPD said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. They were also wearing body cameras.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

UPDATE (4:13 am): According to the Bakersfield Police Department, an armed suspect, identified as Richard Firo, 59, surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody uninjured. He was arrested for false imprisonment, criminal threats, and several counts of attempted murder of a peace officer among other charges.

The officers involved in the shooting with Firo have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is being conducted.

UPDATE (1:31 am): Roads remain closed in Southwest Bakersfield due to an ongoing standoff between an armed suspect and law enforcement officers. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to a report of domestic violence at a home on Cibola Dr., where a male suspect fired at officers multiple times with a rifle from inside the house. BPD says officers returned fire, but there is no evidence that anyone was hit by gunfire by either the suspect or law enforcement.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence, and nearby homes have been evacuated. Law enforcement and SWAT team personnel are still at the scene to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.

UPDATE (10:02 pm): According to the Bakersfield Police Department, there were multiple people armed with rifles in the area. Police have been telling journalists to move away from the area due to the risk.

There is a heavy police presence in Southwest Bakersfield and White Lane is closed between Gosford and Ashe Roads.

A woman in a neighborhood in the area called 23ABC news and said she heard approximately 10 rapid-fire gunshots at around 9:15 pm.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.