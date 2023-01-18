Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner labeled a ‘dumpster fire’ fight
Floyd Mayweather getting called out by Adrien Broner is nothing new, even when the boxing legend is six years into retirement. Broner stated recently he’s open to an exhibition with Floyd that could generate millions of dollars. However, Mayweather has already called reports he’s interested in fighting Broner an...
Boxing Scene
Ricky Hatton Very Interested in Having Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather
Former world champion Ricky Hatton, returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with fellow former champ Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton is interested in the idea of having more exhibition fights, but he's not interested in facing any Youtubers. The retired fighter, however, is open to the idea...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder WBC quadrilogy to diddle heavyweight mandatories
Deontay Wilder is set to gain another shot at the WBC heavyweight title in a clash planned to diddle the mandatory challengers in 2023. World Boxing News understands that Wilder has already had contact with old rival Tyson Fury to meet for the fourth time this year. Wilder and Fury...
sportszion.com
Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr in WBC final eliminator to challenge Tyson Fury‘s heavyweight belt
Soon, the anticipated fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will take place. Although there have been many talks and predictions surrounding the fight but Tyson Fury isn’t acknowledging any of them. Furthermore, this is the fight most likely going to decide the WBC heavyweight belt challenger, which...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
Boxing Scene
Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue 122-Pound Championship Clash Targeted For Late Spring In Japan
A pound-for-pound showdown is on the horizon. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal has been reached for a Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue championship fight. Fulton will defend his unified WBC/WBO junior featherweight crown versus Inoue, who recently vacated his undisputed bantamweight championship in pursuit of winning a title in a fourth weight division.
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!
The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Fulton & Naoya Inoue agree to terms for May on ESPN+
By Jack Tiernan: WBC/WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) & Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) has agreed to terms for a fight on ESPN+ in May. Fulton’s two 122-lb titles will be on the line for the former three-division world champion Inoue to try and win to become a four-division champ.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Fury-Usyk: I Believe in The Next Week Venue Will Be Determined
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still in the process of finalizing the terms for an undisputed showdown with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk,. As Arum explained to BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the biggest remaining obstacle is the venue. At the...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith
One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren on Further Growing Queensberry's Heavyweight Ranks
WE WERE VERY proud last week to officially announce a significant addition to the Queensberry heavyweight ranks with the signing of the exceptionally talented Moses Itauma. Just turned 18, Moses will join the world of professional boxing on January 28 as part of our huge show at the OVO Arena, Wembley, which is headlined by the world light heavyweight title showdown between unified champion Artur Beterbiev and our man Anthony Yarde.
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward: Ajagba Is Gonna Have To Step It Up; Be More Creative With Offense, Defense
Andre Ward saw some improvement in Efe Ajagba on Saturday night. Not enough, however, that the ESPN analyst is convinced that the hard-hitting Nigerian can compete with the more formidable contenders in the heavyweight division. Ward wants to see more diversity in Ajagba’s offensive repertoire and in how the 6-foot-6, 235-pound power puncher defends himself.
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga Parts Ways With Top Rank, Becomes Promotional Free Agent
Edgar Berlanga has parted ways with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., which has promoted the undefeated super middleweight for much of his career. BoxingScene.com confirmed that Berlanga’s manager, Keith Connolly, and representatives for Top Rank reached a separation agreement Wednesday morning following several months of talks about how to proceed with Berlanga’s career this year. Brooklyn’s Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has not fought since June 11, in large part because the New York State Athletic Commission suspended Berlanga for six months and fined him $10,000 because he attempted to bite Colombian contender Alexis Angulo on his left shoulder during the seventh round of a 10-round bout Berlanga won by unanimous decision that night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York.
Boxing Scene
Groves Backs Eubank To Beat Smith, Cautions That a Loss Could Derail Career
Former world champion George Groves is backing his old rival Chris Eubank Jr, to come away with a victory this coming Saturday night in Manchester, where he faces Liam Smith in a grudge match. Eubank has fought as high as super middleweight, where he dropped a decision several years ago...
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Want to Get More Belts at 175 or 168, Whichever is Easier
Dmitry Bivol’s biggest ambition in boxing is to collect more titles, but he realizes some opportunities are easier to be had than others. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia has made it clear his top priority is to become an undisputed 175-pound champion. More recently he has expressed interest in competing at 168, specifically for a rematch with that division’s undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Maiseyrose Courtney Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Eltham Flyweight prospect and former amateur standout Maiseyrose Courtney has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The 22-year-old South Londoner made a winning start to her professional career by comfortably outpointing Hungary's Judit Hackbold over four rounds on the undercard of Katie Taylor's Undisputed Lightweight World Title defence against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena in Wembley last October.
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'
Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Not Concerned With Usyk Giving Advice To Yarde
ARTUR BETERBIEV OFFERED up a nonchalant response when questioned over his former amateur rival providing some words of advice to his forthcoming opponent Anthony Yarde ahead of the world light heavyweight title clash at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28. British challenger Yarde was perched next to the unified...
