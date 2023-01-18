Read full article on original website
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
indherald.com
Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38
Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
wymt.com
Knott County organizations host dinner in honor of fallen police officers
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the fatal shooting in Floyd County last summer that killed three police officers and a police k-9, one Knott County organization and church wanted to host a ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner’ for first responders. Members with the Carr Creek Fish and Game Club...
wymt.com
Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Officials say Coleman has been found in Buchanan County, Virginia and is with EMS. ORIGNAL STORY: A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman. Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs....
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
wymt.com
EKY volunteer fire fighters discuss impact of littering issue on their community
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Along Sam Campbell Branch Road in Perry County, a few members of the Krypton Volunteer Fire Department were working on Saturday to pick up remnants of what they believe has become an illegal dump site. “All you have to do is take these to the...
Student group in Anderson County builds character through service
A group of fifth grade boys at Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County are learning through serving.
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - January 20, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Boys:. Buckhorn vs. Phelps, score not reported.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
wvlt.tv
Couple married in Vol-themed wedding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WATE
Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
wvlt.tv
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of a hectic scene on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville, a man who was on an afternoon motorcycle ride went out of his way to help a child in need. A fatal crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams on Tuesday afternoon,...
wymt.com
More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More students in your child’s classroom is a possibility in Tennessee. A new bill would get rid of class size limits in public schools, and not everybody is on board. Should the bill pass, it would be up to individual counties and school districts to...
WATE
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
wymt.com
Hindman Settlement School, Kate’s Food Tent host ‘New Year’s Celebration of Hope’ event for flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly six months following the historic flood, Knott County community members gathered for a New Year’s Celebration of Hope event at the Hindman Settlement School. The school, in partnership with Kate’s Food Tent, offered food, live music and a sense of hope to community members...
