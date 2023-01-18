JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"

