Knoxville, TN

WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38

Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Officials say Coleman has been found in Buchanan County, Virginia and is with EMS. ORIGNAL STORY: A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman. Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs....
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Couple married in Vol-themed wedding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More students in your child’s classroom is a possibility in Tennessee. A new bill would get rid of class size limits in public schools, and not everybody is on board. Should the bill pass, it would be up to individual counties and school districts to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN

