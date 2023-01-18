ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mudslide Restricts Traffic On Highway 92

Traffic was restricted to one-way on state Highway 92 in San Mateo County west of Crystal Spring Reservoir Friday night. Caltrans said in a Tweet that crews are working to repair a mudslide on the westbound side of the highway. Controls are in place from state Highway 35, also known...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall

PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
PETALUMA, CA
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'

A San Francisco State student who is still missing off the coast of Pacifica was reportedly doing a "polar plunge" when waves overwhelmed him. Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, went swimming with two other men at Esplanade Beach around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Pacifica police said in a statement. While in the ocean, he was knocked below the waves and disappeared from view. When the two other men made it to shore and called 911 for help, an exhaustive search began. Drones, boats and aircraft were deployed to assist the U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks Ocean Life Guards, the California Highway Patrol air unit and the San Bruno Police Department during their search. Alsaudi has not been located.
PACIFICA, CA
25 Displaced In Early Morning House Fire

A San Francisco firefighter was taken to an emergency room and 25 people were displaced after a residential fire broke out Sunday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence at 1310 Hayes St. in San Francisco, according to a Tweet from the department. Flames spread...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fatal Crash Reported Friday Morning On Hwy 1

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A fatal collision occurred Friday morning on state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, police said. Santa Cruz police issued an alert shortly after 8:30 a.m. about the crash, which has prompted the closure of northbound Highway 1 at River Street. More details about the crash were not...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Alleged drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill in pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An alleged drunk driver launched a stolen SUV off a hill at San Francisco's Twin Peaks during a police pursuit late Wednesday night, according to police. Police officers first tried to flag down a suspected drunk driver at 11:47 p.m. Officers said the suspect did not yield to the traffic stop, slammed into a marked police car and continued to drive into the Twin Peaks area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chinese New Year guide: Where to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

It’s about that time of year when small red envelopes are gifted and exchanges of “gung hay fat choy!” become the city’s soundtrack. The Chinese New Year is upon us. And as home to the oldest Chinatown in North America (as well as one of the largest outside of Asia), San Francisco knows how to celebrate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

