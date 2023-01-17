ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit

John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
BBC

Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure

Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com

Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"

Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather fight collapses within minutes of announcement

Floyd Mayweather was set to return to the ring in February after a UK date hit the media. However, the exhibition bout lasted only a few minutes. Opponent Liam Harrison, a Muay Thai boxer from the UK fighting out of Bangkok, canceled his participation. The 37-year-old revealed why he is...
tennisuptodate.com

Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"

Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Alison Riske-Amritraj blasts Australian Open ump for ‘sleeping’ during point

American tennis star Alison Riske-Amritraj accused the umpire of “sleeping” during her doubles match in a fiery exchange Friday at the Australian Open. The first-round match involved Riske-Amritraj and her Czech partner Linda Fruhvirtova against Russian partners Natela Dzalamidze and Alexandra Panova. Up 3-1 in the second set after dropping the opener and at deuce, the point was halted by chair umpire Nico Helwerth and awarded to the Russians, causing Riske-Amritraj to unload on the umpire and then an official. During a volley, Riske-Amritraj’s shot hit her opponent in the leg and Riske-Amritraj apologized to her immediately after it happened, before the...
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

