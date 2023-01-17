American tennis star Alison Riske-Amritraj accused the umpire of “sleeping” during her doubles match in a fiery exchange Friday at the Australian Open. The first-round match involved Riske-Amritraj and her Czech partner Linda Fruhvirtova against Russian partners Natela Dzalamidze and Alexandra Panova. Up 3-1 in the second set after dropping the opener and at deuce, the point was halted by chair umpire Nico Helwerth and awarded to the Russians, causing Riske-Amritraj to unload on the umpire and then an official. During a volley, Riske-Amritraj’s shot hit her opponent in the leg and Riske-Amritraj apologized to her immediately after it happened, before the...

2 DAYS AGO