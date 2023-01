Legal Public Notices 1/18/23

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Jonathan Masters-1077, Alba Robinson-1366, Danilo Reyes-1497. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Omma Taylor-Household items, Darlene Randall-Household goods, Mario Moran -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:LaShalonda Robinson - Furniture, Clothes, Jaiden Francois - shoes, boxes of clothes, bins, Pamela Mallard - Household item, Summer Martinez - Boxes/TOTES, Tamica Shines - household furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:LaShalonda Robinson - Furniture, Clothes, Jaiden Francois - shoes, boxes of clothes, bins, Pamela Mallard - Household item, Summer Martinez - Boxes/TOTES, Tamica Shines - household furniture. 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageCarmelo Sanchez-household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Vernice Brown-computers, tvs, clothing, ect., John Masotti- household items, Daisha Brown- household good, Janee Smith- tent, camping gear, blankets, clothes, dishes, cookware, Jean Theodore- household good, Jean Theodore- households goods, Bebiane Guerrier- personal items, clothes, books, Bert Amos- lazy boy chair, household goods, David Davis- household goods, tv, Mitchell Latashuwa- household goods, Jeremy Farris- boxes, crates, tool, table, Bank of Quincy- 2009 Ducati Superbike, vin ZDM1XBLWX9B021861, Jacob Wittland- item, 2009 Ducati Superbike, vin ZDM1XBLWX9B021861. Noemi Morales- Household items. Nikkisha Premilien-Household items. Jon Rangel- couch, household items. Donovan Assing furniture, electronics Erica Pastor; Clothes. Kali Yazmenda Veneezha Beckford; Household goods. Ines Bruno; Household furniture. Steven Scott; 2 couches, tv, tv stand, bd., dresser, dining set w/4 chairs, boxes. John Vega; household items, bed, dresser Vincent Smith; Furniture, Household items. Wilidya Moreno; Furniture. Jorlen Azcuy Labrada; Boxes. Janece Jackson; Household items. Emily Boyle; Home furniture and household items for two-bedroom apartment, clothing, books, toys, bicycles. Michelle Tobar; One bedroom home. Ashley Pottinger; Two-bedroom home, furniture. Madelyne Martinez; Boxes, bed, couch, tv's. Jose Mendez; Furniture and boxes. Jason Alexander, sports equipment; Nancy Rosa , household items; Griffin Paris, household items; Brenda Montalvo, Houshold items; Samara Walton, restaurant equipment Tatlena Ramsay two beds, one couch, clothes, night stand table; Berisha Williams home goods; Jennifer Czeczotka household goods; Crystal Rodriguez home goods; Ismael Rodriguez Jr boxes, TV tool box; Amira Willingham dorm furniture; Ismael Rodriguez Jr clothing two tv boxes. Nynoshka Rodriguez: Bed, boxes, totes, mixer, vacuum, household goods; Chris Miller: Dinning set, boxes, chairs, toolbox, wood swing Mayana Guemafans- Household goods, Ramon Gomez-Houehold goods Jose Santiago, Furniture-Aaliyah Milbourne, Boxes, furniture- Brittany Randolph, Household goods- Delvonna Harris, HHG. Mayra Guzman-Kaslow: Boxes, clothes. Tamirys Rodrigues: Book Shelf, vacuum, backpacks, suitcases, blow-dryer, boxes, chairs, shoes, table, bed; Amari Mathis: Bags, shoes, totes, lamp, make up box; Theresa Richardson: Armoire, bed, chair, table, bags, boxes, clothes, scooter, vacuum, holiday decorations; Tamirys Rodrigues: Chair, table, bags, boxes, household goods, toy; Daniel Carrion: Bed, boxes, tool boxes, tools, canopy, tires, grill, pressure washer, power tools, leaf blower, shop vac; Jalina Castillo: Bags, boxes, totes, tripod stand, knee scooter, bedding, pillows, canvas pictures, fan, luggage Maria J Collier: Bed, boxes, chairs, luggage, lamps; Ciera Marie Young: Computer, microwave, bags, boxes, clothes, shoes, totes, chair, furniture; Sydney Olivia Sutherland: furniture, TV, boxes, totes, frames, DVD's; Bryant Losso: washer and dryer, ladders, cabinet, headboard; Luz Martinez: Boxes, totes, microwave, cooler, luggage, hub caps; Jonathan Ted Gambrell: bags, books, boxes, clothes, totes, skateboard, desk, luggage, yard equipment. Andre Dieguez- Antiseptic Wipes Cases; Tabari Boehler- 3 Wheels 2 Car Seats; Michael Parker-China Set; Jamal Thomas- Designer Duffle bags Sheldon Lee-Perfect Dreamer Sleep Shop: business supplies-Marcus Robinson: household items-Valycia Beacham: household items/furniture-Ben Fair: household items-Dionne Jackson: household items. February 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. Terry Hogan -Household items. Terry Hogan -Household items. David Roberts: lawn equipment and tools; Jessica Cain: homegoods; Keith Cruz: scooters guitar and boxes; Anthiony Morcilio: homegoods; Jamaris Martinez: homegoods; Sherray Wright totes and dresser. Carmelo Torres, clothes, bag; Mya Little, sneakers, sewing machine, household items, tv; Whitney Mathis, household items, boxes. Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. Alexandra Valderrama Figueroa; Boxes. Kristin Miller; household goods, Sandra Wilmeth; household Goods, Isaiah Ferguson: 2-bedroom house; Brandon Lee: appliances,boxes,bed; William Torres: barbershop items; Michelle Thomas: Household items; The Bridge at Orlando: furniture, paperwork, decorations; Angel Lopez: mattress and clothing; Jessica Oishi: clothes, boxes, TV. April Price: Bed, Dresser, Dryer, TV, Washer, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Vacuum Cleaner. Joshua Almodovar, Bed, Couch, Entertaiment Center, TV, Bags, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Totes, Desk. Folding Table, Canopy. Fish Poles. Joseph Glover 2 car door, car cleaning product and equipment. Joseph Glover: Boxesm hand tools, 2 car doors, cleaning supplies and equipment; Ruth Belghazi: household items, boxes, holiday decor, art work Kaya Chipungu, Household goods; Brett Sherrill, Home furnishings. Brandy Casella: household goods, mirror, chandelier, luggage; Justin Downs: guitar, nightstand, holiday decor, TV, entertainment center, tool box, clothes, boxes; Ricardo Brown: table, couch, chair, exercise bike, mirror, garden tools, boxes, totes, hydraulic car jack; Kareem Habib: mattress, boxes, chair, box spring, lamp. Krystal Haworth - massage tables & equipment, LaShalonda Robinson - Boxes, Furniture, Tammy Zaladonis - Dresser, household furniture, boxes, Hannah Fernandez - household furniture. 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageDouglas Arnett-studio.-Courtney Peace-1 br, tools, tv stand. Ephrim Green- Couches. Tony Spratt- Vacuums. Marka Mccoy-Vintage items. Edinam Folikumah-Electric Piano. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP22-349 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N., C. DOB: 01/29/2016 N., S. DOB: 10/16/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION.TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, Last Known Address: 4303 Georgetown Drive, Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com.CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 07/09/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF Stacy.McDuffie@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.:N THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 01/06/2017 S.M. DOB: 11/28/2018 K.M. DOB: 08/06/2021 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: A.M., born on January 6th , 2017; S.M., born on November 28th , 2018; and K.M., born on August 6th , 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 27th , 2023, at 3:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, (407) 742-2417 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 16th day of December, 2022. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: W.H. DOB: 08/25/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 22nd, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 12th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cellphone, Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.2. Cellphone 2500 Blk of S Kirkman Rd.3. Cellphone North Lane/Seybold Ave.4. Electronics, Cellphone 1600 Blk of Kirkman Rd.5. Cellphone 50 Blk of W Church St.6. Cellphone 1800 Blk of Lorena Ln.7. Cellphone W Pine St./Garland Ave.8. Electronics 700 Blk of Maguire Blvd.9. Jewelry 2000 Blk of Dixie Belle Dr.10. Electronics 1200 Blk of W South St.11. Cellphone 60 Blk of W Pine St.12. Cellphone 100 Blk of N Orange Ave13. Tools 15 Blk of W Colonial Dr.14. Cellphone 5400 Blk of International Dr.15. Cellphone, Backpack 2500 Blk of N John Young Pkwy16. Clothing, Electronics 4900 Blk of International Dr.17. is hereby given that the undersigned, James P. Hairston, of 218 S. Tampa Ave. Apt #3, Orlando, FL 32505, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/4/2023for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.