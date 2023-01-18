Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
West Virginia university leaders decry concealed carry bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia university leaders urged lawmakers in a letter sent Friday to reconsider a bill advancing in the state legislature that would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on college campuses. The letter — sent to lawmakers by the presidents of West Virginia State...
KAAL-TV
Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
KAAL-TV
Kentucky GOP seeks school closure records from Dem governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Still fuming over pandemic-era shutdowns, Kentucky Republicans are pushing to obtain behind-the-scenes correspondence that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his inner circle had about school closures at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Their sweeping request comes as Beshear ramps up his bid for a...
KAAL-TV
Transgender woman drops suit against Ga. prison officials
ATLANTA (AP) — A Black transgender woman who sued Georgia prison officials over alleged mistreatment while in custody decided not to proceed to trial because she feared the experience would be harmful to her, her lawyers said Thursday. Ashley Diamond, 44, sued Georgia prison officials in November 2020, saying...
KAAL-TV
Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing held for trial
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge ruled Friday that prosecutors presented enough evidence to justify first-degree murder charges against two paramedics accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher. Prosecutors filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month after 35-year-old...
KAAL-TV
Next snow misses south
The next storm system of note is one that’s actually fizzling as it moves eastward across the country. It’s also taking more of a southerly route away from Minnesota. It’s close enough to mention though. Some light snow, generally 1-3″ of snow is possible across southern and...
KAAL-TV
Bitter cold continues in Southwest into next week, NV to NM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico, the National Weather Service said late Saturday. Lows well-below zero Fahrenheit (-18 Celsius) are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona, and more snow...
KAAL-TV
Emergency Medical Services workers urge lawmakers to act
(ABC 6 News) – At the Minnesota State Capitol Thursday, paramedics, EMS, and EMT first responders from around the state met lawmakers with an urgent plea for help, saying they are getting more calls for service, with sicker patients, but they are losing staff faster than they can replace them.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
KAAL-TV
Nearly 130K Minnesotans sign up for MNsure health coverage for 2023
(ABC 6 News) – MNsure announced their recent open enrollment period for comprehensive health coverage was one of the most successful to date. MNsure says 129,537 Minnesotans signed up for comprehensive health coverage for 2023, and more than 29,000 were determined eligible for public program coverage. The company’s tenth open enrollment period ran from Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 15, 2023.
