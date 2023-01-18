Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Jan 19-21)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
Comet not seen since Ice Age will be visible in Wichita soon. How to get the best view
NASA reports comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn’t been this close to Earth in 50,000 years. Here’s a top spot to check it out.
wichitabyeb.com
A Japanese crepe restaurant is opening later this month
Something new is opening at the end of the month in Wichita. The Japanese restaurant, T-Swirl Crêpe, will celebrate their grand opening on Friday, Jan. 27 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Located at 2341 N. Greenwich Road, it’ll be the latest opening for the area of town that continues to grow and grow.
KAKE TV
South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
WFD responds to fire at motel, 14 people impacted
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to flames coming from a local motel.
kfdi.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
KWCH.com
Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
KWCH.com
Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two ramps scheduled to be closed Saturday will instead be closed on Friday due to approaching winter weather. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 transition to southbound I-235 will be closed. Traffic to both closures...
AOL Corp
Restaurant inspections: Roaches, stagnant water, foul smell, no sneeze guard in Wichita KS
Eight Wichita-area restaurants and other businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections conducted Jan. 1-7. Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled Jan. 13, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More...
KWCH.com
Wildlife officials: Pot-bellied pigs, not feral hogs spotted near Garden Plain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Video and photos shared by the Garden Plain Police Department last week created a lot of concern about feral hogs possibly being in the area in western Sedgwick County. Now, after taking a look, wildlife officials say the sightings weren’t of feral hogs, but rather pot-bellied pigs.
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
These Wichita lawyers are providing Kansans with a way off the drug registry list
Kansas Legal Services and the Wichita Bar Association are offering potentially free help to people who want to be removed from the state’s drug registry, but to participate you must sign up by Jan. 27, then attend an in-person clinic on Feb. 3. Created in 2007, Kansas’ drug offender...
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
KAKE TV
'Those are pot-bellied pigs': Experts say no evidence of feral hogs in Garden Plain, credit state's strict no-hunting law
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) – After the Garden Plain Police Department posted a video last week, it shed a lot of light on the dangers of feral swine. K-State wildlife expert Drew Ricketts saw the video, and along with investigating other reports sent to him of possible feral hogs in the same Lake Afton area, says he has good news.
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
KAKE TV
Crash near Newton sends 2 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are in the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, after a crash near Newton. Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. on I-135 just south of Newton. It was caused by a crate falling off the back of a truck and...
