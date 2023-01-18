ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Jan 19-21)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

Snow Today for Parts of KS

Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A Japanese crepe restaurant is opening later this month

Something new is opening at the end of the month in Wichita. The Japanese restaurant, T-Swirl Crêpe, will celebrate their grand opening on Friday, Jan. 27 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Located at 2341 N. Greenwich Road, it’ll be the latest opening for the area of town that continues to grow and grow.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Arrest made after threat to Wichita school

Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two ramps scheduled to be closed Saturday will instead be closed on Friday due to approaching winter weather. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 transition to southbound I-235 will be closed. Traffic to both closures...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
AUGUSTA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crash near Newton sends 2 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are in the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, after a crash near Newton. Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. on I-135 just south of Newton. It was caused by a crate falling off the back of a truck and...
NEWTON, KS

