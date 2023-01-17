ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Chip Kelly Out Recruiting During Contact Period

A Contact Period started last Friday, the 13th, and coaches have since been allowed to visit recruits at their high schools. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has really been on the road. He's gone out during the January period in previous years, but we don't remember him being in so many places as he's been in the last week.
247Sports

Solomone Malafu talks UCLA early enrollment

HONOLULU — UCLA signee Solomone Malafu is set to play in his final high school game Friday night before shifting his focus entirely on Westwood. The three-star linebacker from Kapaa (Hawaii) was among the practice standouts throughout the week at the Polynesian Bowl and, after enrolling earlier this month, is set to head back to Los Angeles with plenty of confidence given what he showed in the all-star setting.
247Sports

Kodi Whitfield To Be Hired as Cornerbacks Coach

Former Stanford player and Sac State safeties coach Kodi Whitfield is expected to be hired as UCLA's new cornerbacks coach, according to sources. Bruce Feldman was first to report the news. Whitfield, infamous in Bruin circles for his spectacular one-handed catch against UCLA in 2013, was a graduate assistant under...
