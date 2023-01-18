Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
DC Confirms Batman Secretly Teamed Up With His Deadliest Villain
Spoilers follow for DC's latest Batman: One Bad Day comic! DC has released the latest chapter in their villain-centric "One Bad Day' collection of one shots and even though big bad Bane takes the spotlight, the issue actually shows a softer side to the villain and confirms a major team-up with Batman. Writer Joshua Williamson and artist Howard Porter crafted the new tale which sees the infamous villain that broke the Bat now living in his old age as a professional wrestler, breaking Batmen every night for a cheering audience. But that's only half the story as his time working alongside Batman is a big piece too.
ComicBook
X-Terminators Finale Features a Female X-Men Demolition Squad (Exclusive)
The X-Terminators are looking to eradicate some bad vampires with an all-girl demolition squad. The X-Men limited series that comes with a "Parental Advisory" warning hails from Leah Williams and Carlos Gómez, and features a team of X-Men with explosive powers. Dazzler, Jubilee, Boom-Boom, and Wolverine have been kidnapped by vampires, put on display for a violence-starved audience, and whisked away to outer space by the Collector. Somehow, they've survived the experience, but are now put on trial on Krakoa while the Vampire Nation also looks for retribution. It all comes to a head in the final issue of X-Terminators, and we've got an exclusive look at the issue.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
epicstream.com
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
netflixjunkie.com
The Rock in Bad Books: Dwayne Johnson’s Alleged Powerplay Cost Him the Sour Relationship, Black Adam, and DCU Future
The Rock’s good guy image with DC is down the gutter as more reports about his alleged powerplay behind the scenes come to light. The WWE star-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson recently entered the DC fold to play Black Adam. Besides the lackluster box office collection last year and the controversy over Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, there were also reports about changes happening at the Warner Bros headquarters.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Zack Snyder Fans Are Already Trying To Get DC To Change Leadership, And They've Got 'Fire James Gunn' Trending On Twitter
Ever since James Gunn took over DC Films, Zack Snyder fans have campaigned for his firing. And calls have increased in recent days.
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
ComicBook
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
Flash Movie Merch Seemingly Revealed The Movie’s Villain, And Wow
A merchandise leak for The Flash movie may have revealed the movie's main antagonist.
ComicBook
Cartoon Network Shares Chainsaw Man/Scooby Doo Crossover
Mystery Incorporated has been in the headlines a lot recently, thanks to the fan response to HBO Max's Velma. Scooby-Doo and the gang have been given countless incarnations over the years, with many animated series involving the Mystery Machine seeing the gang teaming up with celebrities and superheroes. Now, Cartoon Network has shared a unique crossover that sees Scooby and Shaggy chowing down next to anime's finest in Chainsaw Man's Denji and Pochita, following their 2022 anime debut.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Logan Director Really Feels About Wolverine's Return
Hugh Jackman reveled how Logan director James Mangold responded to Wolverine's return in Deadpool 3. As fans will remember, they thought that the X-Men film was the farewell song for both the character they've grown to love and the actor that brought him to life in that role. Empire Magazine talked to Jackman about that first discussion with Mangold and the filmmaker gave the entire concept his blessing. In previous interviews the Wolverine actor hinted that he had to have this conversation with his friend before. Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds obviously respect what the Logan director had done with the character and hoped to honor it by not messing with the time stream too badly.
I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See
I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
Polygon
Netflix’s Power Rangers reunion tease is nostalgia at its most bittersweet
It’s hard to talk about Power Rangers history without getting a little sad. Power Rangers: Once & Always is a stark reminder of that, a Netflix special that will reunite some of the original cast members from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a 30th anniversary celebration. The video promoting...
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
Blue Ivy, 11, Is So Cute Singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ With Mom Beyonce In Dubai: Watch
In her first concert in four years, Beyonce shared the stage with her adorable daughter Blue Ivy Carter! The pop superstar invited her 11-year-old girl, whom she shares with Jay-Z, to join her in singing “Brown Skin Girl” at a private performance for the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Saturday, January 21, according to fan footage leaked online, as the venue reportedly banned recording devices, including cell phones.
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
thedigitalfix.com
Matt Reeves reveals sad reason the Cloverfield monster attacked NYC
In 2008, producer JJ Abrams, screenwriter Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods, Daredevil), and director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes series, The Batman) came together to make one of the most successful food-footage movies in Cloverfield. Following in the footsteps of The Blair Witch Project (relatively small budget, amazing marketing campaign), Cloverfield made almost $200 million. 15 years later, Matt Reeves has been reflecting on what made the science fiction movie special.
ComicBook
DC Has Killed a Major Flash Character
The One Minute War has started in the pages of DC Comics' The Flash and to kick off the battle that will only see the speedsters of the DCU taking on an alien threat looking for world domination, it seems that a major supporting character for the Scarlet Speedster didn't survive the initial assault. Writer Jeremy Adams and penciler Roger Cruz have introduced "The Fraction" to the comic book universe, and it seems as though Wally West and Barry Allen are paying the price.
