Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway’s McCartney takes harrier talents to Peay
MURRAY —It is not very often that someone from the Murray area can be found willingly proclaiming the following words — “Let’s Go Peay!”. However, that is about to become life for Calloway County cross country standout Landon McCartney. Last week, he signed a National Letter-of-Intent to run for the next several years at Murray State’s former bitter Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, and being a Laker, he will not have to change his colors too much.
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: Racer men can’t sulk about Belmont loss Indiana State coming Saturday
MURRAY — Steve Prohm has been trying to educate the Murray State men’s basketball fan base all season about the beast that is the Missouri Valley Conference. He knows about a conference like this, called the Big 12. He spent six, for the most part, successful years at Iowa State before things went sour in Ames. And he has been there and done that when it comes to situations such as the one facing his Racers.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State Athletics launches Dennis Jackson Leadership Program – Powered by Swift & Staley
MURRAY — Murray State Athletics officially launched the Dennis Jackson Leadership program, powered by Swift & Staley. The program provides the needed tools to Murray State student-athletes in the areas of personal growth, life skills and professional development. From recruitment through retirement, the program is a guide for student-athletes to be successful people both with their families and in their careers.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan 20, 2023
William Hugh ‘Billy’ Shipley Jr. William Hugh “Billy” Shipley Jr., 75k, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023, at his home. Born Jan. 22, 1948, in Hazel, he was the son of William Hugh Shipley Sr., and Mary Marshall Shipley. He in quality control at Kenlake...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
KFVS12
Kentucky woman arrested for meth trafficking
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home of a Graves Co. woman. On January 19, officers went to the home of Toni R. Chambers, 39, from Mayfield, Ky., to follow up on an active investigation. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s...
whopam.com
One killed, four injured in Guthrie explosion
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
920wmok.com
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office hires new deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office hired Garret Clark, who started his duties on Jan. 1, as its newest deputy sheriff. Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2019, serving at both the Campbellsburg Post and the Mayfield Post. Clark is a 2016...
Murray Ledger & Times
Seiber to fill MISD Board vacancy
MURRAY – The Murray Independent Board of Education, by a consensus vote of the board on Jan. 18, appointed Adam Seiber to fill the board vacancy created due to the resignation of Gayle Rogers in December. Seiber’s service will begin on Feb. 9. Seiber is a 1996 graduate...
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after shooting, drug crimes in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Wednesday afternoon on various charges following the arrest of a fugitive. The investigation began after detectives received information that a fugitive from Bowling Green, Ky. was in Paducah. McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives received information that...
whvoradio.com
Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
Man who tried to run from Christian County authorities arrested for assault
A Hopkinsville man is in custody after a report of a domestic disturbance turned into two foot chases in Christian County Tuesday night.
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter shares what's next after announcing retirement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter has announced he plans to retire on June 30. He made that announcement at this week's school board meeting. Carter spent the day Friday visiting some of the district's schools, where students and staff expressed how sad they will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Customers complain about local trash service after garbage not picked up for more than two weeks in McCracken County
PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County. The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties. American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit...
westkentuckystar.com
Another scam alert, this time in Graves County
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam making the rounds. The scam involves a phone call allegedly from 270-220-6086. A male on the other end claims to be Sargeant Richard Edwards of the Graves County Sheriff's Office. The caller says that the individual has a warrant for their arrest because they failed to appear for a subpoena.
