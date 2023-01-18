ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njR6f_0kILxzzm00

A larger-than-life take on Grecian culture, the year 1995, an “Arctic gentleman” and a wardrobe of jerkins, doublets and pourpoints brought forward in time are some of the ideas being tabled by designers in Paris for fall 2023.

Here, a look at some of the newer names on the Paris calendar.

More from WWD

Gunther

As much as Naomi Gunther is a Parisian born and bred, it’s a New York state of mind that led to the creation of her menswear label.

“When I moved [there] for my fashion studies, I found the [city’s] energy to be the most inspiring,” said the 27-year-old, who studied literature in the French capital before switching to fashion and heading to New York. “The way men were dressing, combining clothes together, playing with size, layers, new shapes” captivated her and led her to switch to the menswear program in her final year at The New School’s Parsons School of Design.

Gunther said her artistic references were two-pronged, rooted on the one hand in the early 20th century and particularly the Gilded Age of New York. Central to this period for her are the figures of Jay Gatsby as the epitome of the American dream, and debonaire gangsters with their attitude and class. On the other is the hip-hop culture of the late 1970s and ‘80s, along with streetwear, which she described as a mix and match of accessible clothing hinged on dressing up those pieces and exploring new ways to wear them.

Cue collections that revisit menswear mainstays of golf pants, pinstripe suits and cardigans with of-the-moment elements taken from more recent urban fare, like baggy pants, varsity jackets or tracksuits.

Now in her seventh season, titled “1995” after her year of birth, she’ll be exploring the 1990s and the visuals that have influenced her artistic culture, from the beginnings of the internet and paparazzi culture to ubiquitous screens and her first memories of travel. Nineties iconography will also influence details such as buttons and prints.

The brand produces its collections in Paris, with retail prices ranging from 130 euros for premium cotton T-shirts and 295 euros for denim trousers, and up to 790 euros for a reversible puffer jacket and 1,100 euros for a recycled wool coat.

Juntaekim

For Seoul- and London-based designer Juntae Kim, the apparent incompatibility between modern garments rooted in functionality and sustainability, and ostensibly fussy historical garments like corsets, doublets and jerkins, is a source of constant fascination.

So much so that he first spent four years earning a bachelor’s degree in womenswear in South Korea, before heading to London for another two-year BA at London College of Fashion and later, Central Saint Martins’ menswear MA course.

Describing his namesake brand as a gender-fluid clothing line, the South Korean-born designer explained he “aims to modernize old and historical textiles and craft techniques,” fusing them into activewear and sportswear shapes of the present to make them available to “diverse communities regardless of race, gender and class.” Also in his sights are stereotypical Asian tropes, which he plans to subvert in a further bid for integration, he said.

Cue denim trousers with a corseted front, jerkin-shaped flight jackets and other slashed puffers from his 2022 MA collection and subsequent “Garden Punk” spring 2023 collection, which garnered raves along with the attention of heavy hitters like Dua Lipa and stylist Harry Lambert.

The fall 2023 collection, titled “Romantic Poetry,” takes its cues from the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society,” starring Robin Williams as an English teacher inspiring students through poetry.

It revisits the film’s formal school uniforms and preppy aesthetic through Kim’s lens. Expect a smart Canadian tuxedo in a salmon-pink denim wash, lavaliere shirts in crisp poplin, thick-gauge knit polo shirts, all augmented with the pourpoints, corsets and other doublets of centuries past. Prices will start around 450 pounds for tops and go up to 1,200 pounds for Kim’s intricately detailed technical outerwear.

Toron

After more than a decade leading the menswear design studios of Tom Ford, Brioni, Givenchy and Burberry, working alongside “big, amazing characters” like Ford and Riccardo Tisci, London-based designer Jasper Toron found the onset of the pandemic offered something new: time to reflect.

“I just thought that if there ever was the right time to step out and go at it on my own, it was [the pandemic],” said the Danish-born designer, who proceeded to spend “two, three months alone with [his] bookshelves to figure out what [he] found beautiful and what [his] aesthetic was.”

What Toron concluded he wanted the most was to “free himself up but also make clothes that have an element of freedom to them,” stemming from the feeling of liberation he’d felt when he chose a menswear path at London’s Ravensbourne University.

Add his happy place — “on a Greek island, where I allow myself to be a bit more loud or flamboyant, wearing silky, blousy things” — and his brand was born.

Echoes of Julian Schnabel’s “anti-reality pajama uniform” influence a louche lineup rife with silk shirts, lightweight windbreakers, shorts and even overalls printed in sophisticated designs nodding to Greco-Roman motifs of wrestlers, plants or geometric friezes.

Part and parcel of that freedom is also considering a wider range of body shapes. “I’m a pretty big guy myself and that is limiting in many ways when it comes to clothes,” he said. Hence the profusion of drawstring waists but also his penchant for roomy cuts, available in six sizes and that he hopes “should cover from XS to a 4-XL.”

The first full-fledged Toron collection will continue to explore “an Aegean vacation daydream and a love letter to the male body” by pushing his pattern clashing further and adding warmer layers like wool jackets for a buildable wardrobe, retailing between 350 pounds for cotton shirts and up to 850 pounds for silk separates adorned in his maximalist prints.

Karmuel Young

Examine an archetypal male body long enough and the geometric shapes that compose it start to emerge: a trapeze to represent a wide shoulder and smaller waist, the curve of a bulky bicep or even a sharp V-shape at the base of the neck.

And that comes easiest when you’re faced with your base material in the mirror every day. “I connected with menswear because I always start from myself when trying to share my view on fashion,” explained Hong Kong-based designer Karmuel Young.

Upon graduating from Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University in 2007, Young moved to Europe, working at Damir Doma and Ute Ploier, experiences he credits with teaching him how to “build a collection with a core idea” and eventually a designer label.

After further experiences at Lane Crawford and the I.T. and Trinity groups, the designer launched his brand in 2014, first as a footwear line and then ready-to-wear in 2019.

His angle? To “sculpt a better silhouette for men” through a daily wardrobe that enhances, plays with and sometimes distorts the body’s geometries. Fabrication, fitting and finessing details are therefore the three tenets of this label exploring a territory between tailoring and casualwear that Young dubs the “New Formal.”

Congruent with this idea of the everyday, Young decided to develop his brand as themed projects that can straddle multiple seasons, rather than change tack every six months.

Now in his eighth collection, the Hong Kong-based designer continues spring’s surreal desert jaunt with a fall 2023 collection based on the idea of an “Arctic gentleman.” Expect tailoring with accents of furry, hairy fabrics; a play on scale with overly tight and oversize fits, and coated fabrics, to represent the various textures observed on ice.

Shirting, the brand’s key category, starts from $300 to $1,000 for intricate cuts and fabrications that turn them into outerwear proposals, while trousers average around $500.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men’s Fall 2023

Tired of the constant noise, Mihara Yasuhiro’s fall collection was a commentary on authenticity and imitation in which he played with distressed thrift-store tropes and inventively turned them on their heads. In a former furniture store just down the street from the Arc de Triomphe, disguised as one of...
WWD

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy’s Fall 2023 Menswear Runway Show

J Balvin arrived at Givenchy’s fall 2023 menswear runway show in Paris on Jan. 18, wearing a logomania ensemble. As one of the front-row guests in attendance for Givenchy to unveil its latest menswear offerings, J Balvin wore a head-to-toe Givenchy look, including futuristic sunglasses, a white turtleneck with “Givenchy” branded around the collar, a black leather jacket with “Givenchy” emblazoned across the chest, black leather pants and black sneakers.More from WWDBackstage at Givenchy Men's Fall 2023Front Row at Givenchy Men's Fall 2023Givenchy Men's Fall 2023 J Balvin’s image is crafted by his stylist Sita Bellan, who in 2020, Billboard described as...
WWD

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023

Karl Lagerfeld liked to gently poke fun at fashion designers who moved through life dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and not what they put on the runway, likening them to chefs who won’t eat their own cooking. Rick Owens stood backstage on Thursday morning on the same towering...
WWD

Facetasm Men’s Fall 2023

For his return to Paris, Hiromichi Ochiai was in an upbeat mood and it showed; last season, the collection made it to Europe, but not the designer himself. His bright color palette and nostalgic references to childhood fantasies were sweet and refreshing, but there was nothing naïve about the technical prowess he demonstrated on the runway.
WWD

Emanuel Ungaro Men’s Fall 2023

After looking to Africa and India for inspiration for his recent collections, Emanuel Ungaro men’s designer Philippe Paubert turned his eyes east, to the imagery and traditions of Japan. He played with his register, developing a samurai tiger mascot that featured on one of the most outgoing looks in...
WWD

Lenny Kravitz Marries Leather and Sheer at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Lenny Kravitz arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18, sporting sunglasses. In honor of the premiere of his new movie, Kravitz paired a sheer black turtleneck with a black leather zip-up jacket. He completed the look with black flare-leg trousers and black square-toe boots, as well as a back belt with a statement buckle, a ring on his finger and butterfly silhouette sunglasses.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Inside Beyonce’s Performance at Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai: The Stars, the Sequins, the Set List and the Blue Ivy Duet

Fireworks were bursting and so was the onstage glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly-anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The singer made a vibrant entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra. The custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the center. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a dramatic finish.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet...
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
WWD

Chanel to Unveil Cruise Collection in Los Angeles in May

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Add Chanel to the luxury brands answering the siren call of California. The French luxury house announced on Saturday that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. Chanel did not specify the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica airport.More from WWDPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesInside Chanel's "Le Grand Numéro" Fragrance ExhibitInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel “This show is an opportunity for the house to celebrate its connections with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Fall 2023

Six years into his eponymous brand, Ludovic de Saint Sernin wanted to “take a minute to realize that he’s living his dream,” he said backstage after his Sunday morning show. Not only has he grown his own cult following and weathered the pandemic as an independent label,...
WWD

Paul Smith Men’s Fall 2023

Paul Smith cast his mind back to the early part of his career with a collection that was rich in pattern, texture and fabrics that he hasn’t used for a while, namely velveteen. He worked the lighter, finer velvet into cool, patch-pocket jackets, trousers and luscious puffers with vents...
WWD

Dries Van Noten Men’s Fall 2023

Dries Van Noten returned to another parking garage for his fall men’s show, and on each level guests encountered a shopping cart full of chilled Stella Artois and an experimental electronic musician producing fizzing, burbling or buzzing noises. Once up all the ramps, and then a couple of flights...
WWD

Yohji Yamamoto Men’s Fall 2023

Yohji Yamamoto was in a dreamy mood, thinking about travelers and exiles as he meandered between centuries, and continents, for this dreamy collection that was filled with all his signature roomy shapes and deconstructed silhouettes. Yamamoto said he was thinking about “Mitteleuropa,” Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and all...
WWD

Georges Wendell RTW Fall 2023

We’re not in Emily’s Paris anymore. For his third collection under the latest Georges Wendell incarnation, designer Pierre Kaczmarek wanted to take us to the seedier side of the city. He set his presentation at Le Zèbre cabaret in the gritty Belleville, all red velvet curtains, cheap drinks and low lighting. He set the scene with dancers taking to the stage, and had the models mix with guests as an elaborate piece of performance art.
WWD

Natalia Osipova Isn’t Stopping With One Sold-out New York Show

Natalia Osipova, perhaps the world’s most renowned ballerina, will land in New York City this week for a one-night solo show at City Center. “Natalia Osipova: Force of Nature” is completely sold out — a testament to her prestigious reputation and New Yorkers’ hunger to experience the performing arts in this moment, particularly those with global acclaim. A principal dancer with The Royal Ballet in London, Osipova trained with the Bolshoi Ballet in her native Russia, where she stepped down as principal in 2011 in search of greater artistic freedom.More from WWDInside the American Ballet Theatre Fall GalaSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Naomi Campbell Wears Statement Coat at Dior Homme’s Fall 2023 Show

Naomi Campbell attended the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a coat-focused ensemble. In honor of Dior Homme’s latest runway show, the legendary supermodel wore a full Dior look, including a gray statement coat with a wrap collar detailing, a structured black suit and aviator sunglasses. She topped off the look with a pair of black square-toe boots.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023Dior Men's Fall 2023 Dior Homme’s fall 2023 runway show was designed under the creative direction of Kim Jones. The brand’s latest menswear...
WWD

Mr. Saturday RTW Fall 2023

Mr. Saturday is growing up. The Canadian club kid that joined the calendar in 2021 is still young at three years old, but founder Joey Gollish has found more steady footing by focusing on fewer looks that are true to his creative nature, and adding more tailored pieces. Each season...
WWD

Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ in a Shoppable Pink Chunky Cardigan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no denying that Ariana Grande has a voice sent from the heavens. So, when Grande took to Instagram on January 20th to share herself singing an a cappella version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, we noted not only her angelic vocals but also her chunky blanket-jacket moment. More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes To our...
WWD

Billy Porter Adds Lace Flair to Jumpsuit at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season Two Premiere

Billy Porter attended the season two premiere of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit. In honor of the premiere of the animated series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg. Porter coordinated the look with glitter platform boots. He accessorized with numerous rings on his finger.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Namesake RTW Fall 2023

Namesake creative director Steve Hsieh mines mental heath struggles each season in ways others might want to keep under wraps. Instead, the Taiwanese-American puts them front and center — this season in a three-pronged sculpture set center stage. It was cloaked in black as guests entered the room; the opening models dramatically tore down the cover.
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy