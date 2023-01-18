Read full article on original website
Pink Floyd Announce Dark Side of the Moon Box Set for 50th Anniversary
Pink Floyd will release a new box set of The Dark Side of the Moon to celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary. Out March 24, the CD and vinyl set includes the first standalone LP release of Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974, as well as a newly remastered version of the album.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Robbie Bachman, Drummer and Co-Founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Has Died
Robbie Bachman, the drummer and co-founder of ’70s rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. Bachman’s older brother Randy Bachman—who fronted and played guitar in the band—announced the news on his official Twitter account yesterday (January 12). “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
Madonna Announces 2023 Tour of North America and Europe
Madonna has set the dates for her Celebration Tour, a huge stint across North America and Europe starting this July. Below, check out the Nuno Xico–directed announcement video, which plays on her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare. In the clip, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Diplo, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and more join her for a dinner party, where Amy Schumer dares her to plot a tour of career-spanning shows.
Screaming Females Announce New Album Desire Pathway, Share New Song: Listen
Screaming Females have a new album on the way, nearly five years after their last studio LP. The group’s next record is titled Desire Pathway and it’s out February 17 via Don Giovanni. “Brass Bell” is the first single from Desire Pathway; check it out below.
Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel Remix Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island”: Listen
Caroline Polachek has released a new remix of “Welcome to My Island” featuring Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel. The house-inflected remix is the latest offering from Polachek, who’s set to release her upcoming album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, in February. Check out “Welcome to My Island (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix)” below.
Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen
Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
Deerhoof Announce First Japanese-Language Album, Share New Video: Watch
Deerhoof have announced a new album titled Miracle-Level. It’s their first Japanese-language LP and first full-length made entirely in a proper recording studio. It’s due out March 31 via Joyful Noise. Ahead of that release date, Deerhoof have shared lead single “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story,” which comes with a music video directed by Noriko Oishi. You can check it out below (via The Fader).
Boygenius Announce New Album The Record, Share Three Songs: Listen
Boygenius are back. The supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will release its debut LP, The Record, on March 31, via Interscope. Today, they’ve shared three new songs: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” Check them out below, along with the album art and tracklist.
Snail Mail Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour
Snail Mail has announced a new run of U.S. tour dates scheduled for this spring in support of her latest LP, Valentine. The tour kicks off in Iowa City on April 7 and wraps up later in the spring. It also includes two performances in Indio, California, for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Check out the full list of dates below.
Joni Mitchell, Gershwin Prize Winner, to Be Honored With Tribute Concert
The Library of Congress has awarded Joni Mitchell the 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, as The New York Times notes. A tribute concert on March 1 will honor the Canadian singer-songwriter in Washington, D.C., and will air on PBS. There is no word yet on whether the elusive artist, who returned to the stage at last year’s Newport Folk Festival and has scheduled a show in Washington state this June, will perform in the concert.
The Predator Nominate EP
First Ohio, then the world. Brainiac laughed at their own ambition with the tongue-in-cheek cover of their 1995 Internationale EP, which read “Dayton London Paris Tokyo Berlin Moscow.” Still, the band moved from strength to strength with amazing rapidity: A tour with the Jesus Lizard led to a show at Lollapalooza which turned into an opening slot for Beck. A single on Limited Potential earned them an album on Grass Records which caught the attention of Touch and Go. By 1997, Brainiac was one of the most sought-after bands in the post-Nirvana era, fielding phone calls from Rick Rubin and negotiating million-dollar record deals. The pressure led to fistfights and panic attacks until they settled on a contract with Interscope. Then, disaster struck. Lead singer and songwriter Timmy Taylor died in a car accident in May 1997. All at once, the band’s limitless potential was cut short. Brainiac’s thwarted evolution has haunted fans ever since; it’s impossible to imagine next steps when a group takes such creative leaps. The Predator Nominate EP, a collection of demos from this era, gives the fullest picture yet of Brainiac in their final months.
Mastodon and Gojira Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Mastodon and Gojira have announce a 2023 co-headlining tour. Dubbed the Mega-Monsters Tour, it will take place this spring and summer across North America. Opening each date will be Lorna Shore. Find the full itinerary for the co-headlining tour below. The Mega-Monsters Tour will begin on April 18 in Portland,...
Destroyer Announces Solo U.S. Tour
Destroyer has announced a solo U.S. tour. The trek will take place this spring and will find Dan Bejar performing stripped-down takes from his latest album under the moniker, last year’s Labyrinthitis. Find the complete list of tour dates below. The 13-date tour begins on April 28 in Milwaukee,...
Late Developers
Belle and Sebastian may always be remembered for their unlikely ascent in the 1990s: the makeshift band of Glasgow musicians who became international word-of-mouth sensations and helped define the sound of the era’s sensitive indie pop. But what they accomplished in the decade-plus after their dual 1996 breakthroughs, Tigermilk and its quick follow-up If You’re Feeling Sinister, was pretty unusual too. They transformed into a festival-ready ensemble who reached new and gaudier heights, all without the pressures (or perks) of mainstream fame. Last year’s A Bit of Previous, their first proper studio album in seven years, was another improbable triumph, reinvigorating familiar themes of spirituality, sexuality, and existential crisis with an easygoing humility born of experience: Belle and Sebastian were so much older then, they’re younger than that now.
Governors Ball 2023 Lineup Announced: Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Haim, and More
Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 is taking place from June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. Today, the lineup has been announced. In addition to headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza, the lineup also includes Lil Nas X, Haim, Rina Sawayama, Pusha T, Snail Mail, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Giveon, Lil Baby, PinkPantheress, Black Midi, Girl in Red, Tems, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Joey Bada$$, Amber Mark, and Syd, among others. Find the full lineup below.
Prize
Oftentimes when Rozi Plain prepares to perform live, her body shuts down. “It’s just sort of this intense fatigue and I can barely keep my eyes open,” the English singer-songwriter has explained. Under a veil of nerves, she succumbs to rituals she doesn’t quite understand, like frantically brushing her teeth or doing vocal exercises she doesn’t really believe in. It’s as if when Plain tries to picture what will go down onstage, her brain grows weary, overwhelmed by possibilities. Her fifth studio album, Prize, might serve as an antidote. Working with minimalist guitar, gentle vocals, and an understated rhythm section, Plain constructs a careful lesson about the awe of being present in the moment. Whereas 2019’s What a Boost was a centering breath, Prize reframes her calming presence as a state of mind to take with you after the music stops.
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Tom Skinner, and More Announce Miles Davis Tribute Album London Brew
Concord Jazz has announced London Brew, a new album inspired by Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew. Due out March 31, it was recorded at Paul Epworth’s the Church Studios in London by a dozen of contemporary UK jazz musicians, including Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Tom Skinner, and more. Check out the trailer and first single, “Miles Chases New Voodoo in the Church,” below.
